

Rachel Gilmore and Rachel Aiello, CTVNews.ca Staff





As Americans head to the polls to vote in what many are billing as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency, Canadian politicians are watching with interest.

With a Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal awaiting congressional approval, a controversial bridge set to be built on a main trade artery between our two countries, and questions about climate change at the ballot box, Canadians could wake up to a very different neighbourly dynamic tomorrow.

For his part, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been careful not to call for a particular outcome.

"Americans will make the choice that they need to make that they choose to make… My job is to stand up for Canada and to defend Canadian interests and to have a constructive working relationship with whoever is elected in the United States,” Trudeau said in a CNN interview released Tuesday.

He reiterated the sentiment before heading into a cabinet meeting that same day.

“We’ve worked very hard over the past few weeks to work very closely with both parties in the American Congress. We will continue to.”

The theme of working with whoever gets elected was a common one among Canadian politicians on Tuesday, particularly when it comes to the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement.

“We think that the deal that was negotiated is good for Canada and we’ll continue to make those arguments with whomever is elected tonight,” International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr told reporters as he left the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He added that he will be “in front of the television” watching the results tonight.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau, Infrastructure Minister François Philippe Champagne, and foreign affairs parliamentary secretary Andrew Leslie also all told reporters they’ll be glued to their screens tonight watching the results roll in.

“We’ll be watching but the point is we’ve been working with both Houses and continuing to promote Canadian interests. That’s what we’ll do,” said Champagne.

Garneau added that he’s “very excited” while Leslie wished all candidates the “best of luck.”