PM Trudeau broke ethics rules, watchdog finds
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 12:19PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 20, 2017 12:35PM EST
OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke federal ethics rules, Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner has ruled.
Mary Dawson has been investigating Trudeau over a Christmas 2016 trip to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas.
In a release Wednesday, Dawson said Trudeau did contravene some sections of the Conflict of Interest Act.
More to come…