PM Trudeau announces massive cuts to Canada's immigration targets
The federal government is slashing immigration targets as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government had targeted bringing in 500,000 new permanent residents in both 2025 and 2026.
Trudeau now says next year's target will be 395,000 new permanent residents, which will continue to fall to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.
"In the tumultuous times as we emerged from the pandemic, between addressing labour needs and maintaining population growth, we didn't get the balance quite right," Trudeau said Thursday morning.
"With the plan we're announcing today, along with previously announced measures, we're making our immigration system work better."
The change comes after significant criticism of the Liberal government's increases to immigration and the impact of strong population growth on housing availability and affordability.
The government's goal is also to reduce the number of temporary residents to five per cent of the population over the next three years, down from 7.2 per cent in July.
The federal government estimates this will mean the non-permanent resident population will decrease by 445,901 in 2025, 445,662 in 2026 and will increase modestly by 17,439 in 2027.
The moves come after years of rapid increase to the number of new permanent residents in Canada and a ballooning number of people coming to Canada on a temporary basis, which federal ministers have conceded put pressure on housing and affordability.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the lower immigration numbers will help with the housing shortage, estimating that by 2027, Canada will need to build 670,000 fewer homes to close the gap.
Miller said the federal government expects 40 per cent of the permanent residency spots will be filled by temporary residents, which he says "makes sense."
"These people are a young labour pool. They're skilled, they're here. They've begun their process of integration, and it doesn't place the additional demands on the housing, health care and social services that we see with someone that comes directly from another country."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.
With files from CTV News
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE PM Trudeau announces massive cuts to Canada's immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is slashing immigration targets as he admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
'Frustrated': Ontario family loses dream home after $38K deposit falls through
It's a dream for many Canadians, trying to save up enough money for a down payment on their very first home. That was also the dream for the Esmeralda family, a family of five with two dogs who currently live in a Scarborough apartment building.
W5 Investigates Heists, arson and a baseball bat brawl: Police allege organized crime fought over clothing donation bins
In part three of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5's Jon Woodward and Joseph Loiero look into allegations that the industry is rife with organized crime activity.
This radioactive gas is a leading cause of lung cancer. Here's how to check if it's in your home
Radon is a radioactive gas found in nearly every Canadian home. A new research study is putting a renewed spotlight on the invisible, odourless element that is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada.
'Came to Canada with big dreams': More than $80,000 raised for family of employee found dead in Halifax Walmart
Donations are quickly pouring in for the family of a young woman who was found dead inside a Walmart in Halifax last weekend.
How many Canadians are without a doctor? Just-released report outlines health-care situation
A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says 83 per cent of adults in this country have a regular primary-care provider, but that still leaves 5.4 million adults without one.
Town bylaw requests Innisfil, Ont. family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Ontario Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
Used car market expecting supply crunch as fewer off-lease cars return
Already low on inventory, the used car market is facing an additional supply crunch as fewer off-lease vehicles return to dealership lots — and that's contributing to higher prices.
Canada
-
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
-
'Came to Canada with big dreams': More than $80,000 raised for family of employee found dead in Halifax Walmart
Donations are quickly pouring in for the family of a young woman who was found dead inside a Walmart in Halifax last weekend.
-
Regina homeowner says city owned trees have damaged his property for years and cost him roughly $20K
Another local homeowner says trees owned by the City of Regina have caused damaged to his property for years and has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars spent from his own pocket.
-
Parents facing charges after infant found malnourished, abused: Winnipeg police
The parents of an infant who was found to be malnourished and abused are facing charges.
-
Joly at Paris summit on Lebanon as Canadian donation-matching goal falling short
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is attending a conference on Lebanon as leaders try to help the country cope with the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes.
-
'Focused on winning': Trudeau says he will continue to lead Liberal party
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he would lead his Liberal party into the next election despite mounting unhappiness among some legislators about his performance.
World
-
Trash carried by a North Korean balloon again falls on the presidential compound in Seoul
Trash carried by a North Korean balloon fell on the presidential compound in central Seoul on Thursday, officials said, the second such case in recent months that raise concerns about the vulnerability of key South Korean sites during potential North Korean aggression.
-
After news of DOJ warning, Elon Musk's super PAC didn't announce 'daily' lottery winner on Wednesday
Elon Musk's super PAC didn't announce a winner for its "daily" $1 million giveaway to registered swing state voters on Wednesday, the same day news broke that the Justice Department warned Musk’s group that its sweepstakes might be illegal.
-
The Israeli military has used Palestinians as human shields in Gaza, soldier and former detainees say
The Israeli military has forced Palestinians to enter potentially booby-trapped houses and tunnels in Gaza to avoid putting its troops in harm’s way, according to an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier and five former detainees.
-
British killer nurse Lucy Letby loses appeal bid for attempted baby murder conviction
British killer nurse Lucy Letby lost her bid Thursday to challenge her conviction for the attempted murder of a baby girl in her care.
-
France and other nations pledge massive aid package to support Lebanon at international conference
France pledged to provide a 100-million euro (US$108-million) package to support Lebanon at an international conference Thursday, as President Emmanuel Macron said "massive aid" is needed to support the country where war between Hezbollah militants and Israel has displaced a million people, killed over 2,500, and deepened an economic crisis.
-
Tropical storm battering Philippines leaves at least 24 people dead in flooding and landslides
Widespread flooding and landslides set off by a tropical storm in the northeastern Philippines on Thursday left at least 24 people dead, swept away cars and prompted authorities to scramble for motorboats to rescue trapped villagers, some on roofs.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE PM Trudeau announces massive cuts to Canada's immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is slashing immigration targets as he admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Focused on winning': Trudeau says he will continue to lead Liberal party
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he would lead his Liberal party into the next election despite mounting unhappiness among some legislators about his performance.
-
Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is 'strong and united,' despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
Health
-
This radioactive gas is a leading cause of lung cancer. Here's how to check if it's in your home
Radon is a radioactive gas found in nearly every Canadian home. A new research study is putting a renewed spotlight on the invisible, odourless element that is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada.
-
How many Canadians are without a doctor? Just-released report outlines health-care situation
A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says 83 per cent of adults in this country have a regular primary-care provider, but that still leaves 5.4 million adults without one.
-
This common gesture could be a sign of a concussion, researchers say
A quick shake of the head after a hard hit could signal that a person has a concussion, a new study suggests, based on the experiences of young athletes.
Sci-Tech
-
'We've lost too many lives': Vancouver firefighters receive first shipment of PFAS-free gear
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services received its first shipment of new firefighting gear on Wednesday, advancing the department's plans to reduce cancer risk for its members.
-
Hong Kong discovers dinosaur fossils for the first time
Officials in Hong Kong said Wednesday they have discovered dinosaur fossils in the city for the first time on a remote, uninhabited island that's part of a geopark.
-
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
Entertainment
-
Tim Burton talks about his dread of AI as an exhibition of his work opens in London
The imagination of Tim Burton has produced ghosts and ghouls, Martians, monsters and misfits -- all on display at an exhibition that is opening in London just in time for Halloween. But you know what really scares him? Artificial intelligence.
-
Beyonce, whose 'Freedom' is campaign anthem of Kamala Harris, is expected at Texas rally on Friday
Beyoncé is expected to appear Friday in her hometown of Houston at a rally for Vice-President Kamala Harris, according to three people familiar with the matter.
-
Ron Ely, TV's 'Tarzan' in the 1960s, dies at 86
Ron Ely, who played the title character 'Tarzan' in the 1960s NBC series, has died at the age of 86.
Business
-
Flair Airlines ending Saskatoon routes in November
Canada's discount airline is suspending operations to and from Saskatoon.
-
Equifax launches foreign credit score sourcing program for newcomers
Equifax Inc. is launching a program to allow newcomers to transfer their foreign credit history to Canada.
-
Air Transat laying off hundreds of flight attendants, says cuts are temporary
Air Transat says it is laying off as many as 400 flight attendants, but plans to bring them back to work at some point.
Lifestyle
-
Meet the rescued duck at a Manitoba farm who has waddled her way into the internet's heart
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
-
Lonely Planet’s top places to go in 2025
Grab your passport and your sunscreen, Lonely Planet has just revealed its 30 must-visit destinations for 2025 as well as a brand-new rundown of top 10 travel trends.
-
What's new at B.C.'s Radium Hot Springs after its $29M makeover
The Radium Hot Springs in British Columbia's Kootenay National Park has undergone a $29-million makeover.
Sports
-
Montreal's Chris Boucher gets more playing time for Raptors after season on bench
Chris Boucher was back, for at least one game. The veteran forward spent most of last season at the far end of the Toronto Raptors' bench, rarely seeing playing time.
-
18-year-old files lawsuit over ownership of Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-50 ball, seeks to prevent auction
An 18-year-old has filed a lawsuit over the ownership of the ball Shohei Ohtani made baseball history with when he became the inaugural member of the 50-50 club.
-
Runners try to 'Beat Beethoven' classics during unique Halifax race
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
Autos
-
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
-
China has deported a VW executive for allegedly using drugs while in Thailand
A senior executive for Volkswagen in China has been deported for allegedly using cocaine and marijuana while on vacation in Thailand, according to Chinese authorities and German media reports.
-
U.S. to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Local Spotlight
Runners try to 'Beat Beethoven' classics during unique Halifax race
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
Man who died in floodwaters among 8 Nova Scotians awarded Medal of Bravery
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
Professional mountain biker attempts new world record in Winnipeg
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
'I am humbled': Meet the 87-year-old Ontario woman who graduated from York University
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
Haunted walk in Eganville, Ont. sharing donations among local charities
Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.
Vancouver
-
UBC building defaced with anti-Israel graffiti, RCMP investigating
A University of British Columbia employee and members of the Jewish community are speaking out following a protest that targeted a campus event featuring guest speakers with ties to Israel.
-
'His friends buried him': Mounties discover truth about dead officer
Legend has it that on a dark evening in 1988, friends of Supt. Joe Atherton quietly buried his body on the site of the old provincial RCMP headquarters in Vancouver.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE PM Trudeau announces massive cuts to Canada's immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is slashing immigration targets as he admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
-
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
-
'Frustrated': Ontario family loses dream home after $38K deposit falls through
It's a dream for many Canadians, trying to save up enough money for a down payment on their very first home. That was also the dream for the Esmeralda family, a family of five with two dogs who currently live in a Scarborough apartment building.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE PM Trudeau announces massive cuts to Canada's immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is slashing immigration targets as he admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Accused Calgary rapist and kidnapper fires his lawyer again
Richard Robert Mantha, accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting several women at a rural property east of Calgary, has fired his legal counsel again.
-
How many Canadians are without a doctor? Just-released report outlines health-care situation
A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says 83 per cent of adults in this country have a regular primary-care provider, but that still leaves 5.4 million adults without one.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Another calm and cool day in Calgary
A consistent weather pattern will have Thursday turn out to be very similar to Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Police look to identify a vehicle, two occupants in connection to Metcalfe homicide
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle and its driver and passenger, as the investigation continues into a homicide late last month in Ottawa’s south end.
-
Man dead, police officer seriously injured in Gatineau, Que.
Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) is investigating after police in Gatineau, Que. shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed an officer during an investigation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE PM Trudeau announces massive cuts to Canada's immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is slashing immigration targets as he admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Montreal's mayor is leaving politics, and she's not alone. Is it the toxic climate for women?
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced Wednesday she would not seek a third mandate. Her decision has many talking about the demands of municipal leadership, particularly for women.
-
How a Montreal school reignited a debate over secularism and Bill 21 in Quebec
An investigation into a climate of fear at a Montreal primary school has reignited a debate about secularism in Quebec's education system, with the provincial government pledging to consider new measures to keep religion out of classrooms.
-
Hip for Halloween? Send us a pic of your lawn, stoop or balcony
CTV News Montreal is compiling a photo gallery of the best Halloween displays in the region. Send your pics this way.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Gusty today, getting warmer for the weekend
Wind looks to be the big weather story today. We should get gusts in the 30-40 km/h range starting late this morning and continuing through to early evening (7p.m.'ish).
-
Mixed opinions on Jasper council ditching pay-per-meeting model
Public feedback is divided on proposed changes to Jasper council’s pay, which includes increasing the base salary and eliminating per diems.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE PM Trudeau announces massive cuts to Canada's immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is slashing immigration targets as he admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlantic
-
'Came to Canada with big dreams': More than $80,000 raised for family of employee found dead in Halifax Walmart
Donations are quickly pouring in for the family of a young woman who was found dead inside a Walmart in Halifax last weekend.
-
'This sudden loss is felt deeply': Man killed in workplace incident at Moncton tire shop
WorkSafeNB is investigating after a man was killed in a workplace incident at a tire shop in Moncton, N.B., last week.
-
Remnants of Oscar to swipe eastern Nova Scotia with rain, high wind
What once was Hurricane Oscar is now a strong, post-tropical low-pressure system. The centre of the system is holding east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia. Some of the outermost bands of rain are expected to build into the Eastern Shore of the mainland and Cape Breton Thursday night into Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing to begin for Manitoba man who admitted to killing partner, two children
A sentencing hearing for a Manitoba man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killings of his common-law partner and their two young children is set to begin Thursday.
-
Manitoba extending retail theft initiative
The Manitoba government is extending its retail theft initiative.
-
Parents facing charges after infant found malnourished, abused: Winnipeg police
The parents of an infant who was found to be malnourished and abused are facing charges.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Regina police to update public on search for 2023 homicide suspect who's on national most wanted list
Regina police says officers will provide an update Thursday in its search for the suspect of a homicide that took place in the city during the summer of 2023.
-
Regina homeowner says city owned trees have damaged his property for years and cost him roughly $20K
Another local homeowner says trees owned by the City of Regina have caused damaged to his property for years and has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars spent from his own pocket.
-
Voter turnout has declined significantly in Saskatchewan since 1982 and it can be hard to pinpoint why
Eligible voter turnout for Saskatchewan provincial elections has declined nearly 30 per cent since 1982, according data from Elections Sask.
Kitchener
-
Bloodstain expert back on the stand at Erick Buhr's second-degree murder trial
Detective Robert Hofstetter examined Erb’s home after her death and came to several conclusions based on the blood stains he found there.
-
Psychologist says stabber could have experienced a psychotic break before UW attack
A psychologist who recently assessed Geovanny Villalba-Aleman believes he may have experienced a psychotic break before stabbing three people in a gender studies class at a University of Waterloo.
-
Kitchener prison in lockdown
Corrections Service Canada has confirmed a women’s prison in Kitchener is in lockdown.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. ignores meeting invite, federal funds to tackle homeless encampments
Federal housing minister Sean Fraser says he’s going to work directly with the cities of Saskatoon and Regina to tackle homeless encampments, after the province ignored his funding offer last month.
-
Voter turnout has declined significantly in Saskatchewan since 1982 and it can be hard to pinpoint why
Eligible voter turnout for Saskatchewan provincial elections has declined nearly 30 per cent since 1982, according data from Elections Sask.
-
Flair Airlines ending Saskatoon routes in November
Canada's discount airline is suspending operations to and from Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Man, 23, charged with pointing gun at several people in Sudbury
Sudbury police say a weapons call about a man pointing a gun at a woman in the city’s West End on Tuesday afternoon led to multiple charges.
-
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
-
Several drivers taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash in Parry Sound, man charged
A 72-year-old driver was charged Wednesday with following two closely after a five-vehicle crash sent several people to hospital in Parry Sound.
London
-
LHSC gives first community update after major restructuring
David Musyj said the process of establishing a new board continues, stressing that it took a longtime for the hospital group to get into the situation it's in and it will take time to make things right.
-
Man survives after truck falls 270-feet down embankment
A 27-year-old man is miraculously alive after his pickup went over Hawk Cliff near Port Stanley. Fire fighters estimate that from the top to bottom of the embankment is around 270 feet.
-
Bush party shooting witness didn't call police immediately: 'I regret it'
Under tough cross-examination at the London courthouse on Wednesday, Rachel Johnson, 21, was asked a number of times why there was a delay in calling 911
Barrie
-
Town bylaw requests Innisfil, Ont. family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Ontario Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
-
Police conduct 3-day search at Barrie park to try and solve woman's mysterious disappearance
Barrie police conducted a search on Wednesday of the last place Autumn Shaganash was seen in hopes of giving her family some answers to her mysterious disappearance.
-
Two rowdy men busted in Orillia on drug charges
Causing a disturbance at an Orillia shop drew the attention of local police.
Windsor
-
Police issue 63 tickets in traffic blitz
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit was cracking down on various driving infractions across the city on Thursday.
-
Pickleball passion provokes noise problem for Tecumseh residents
In the Town of Tecumseh, residents and athletes alike are facing a pickleball problem that may prove costly.
-
3,155 threats detected by AI security system at Windsor Regional Hospital
About 3,155 threats have been detected by the artificial intelligence-powered security system at Windsor Regional Hospital over the past year.
Vancouver Island
-
'His friends buried him': Mounties discover truth about dead officer
Legend has it that on a dark evening in 1988, friends of Supt. Joe Atherton quietly buried his body on the site of the old provincial RCMP headquarters in Vancouver.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE PM Trudeau announces massive cuts to Canada's immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is slashing immigration targets as he admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Use of force by B.C. RCMP officers raises 'concern' but won't lead to criminal charges
Two B.C. RCMP officers won’t face criminal charges for their use for force that left a man who had been arrested for public intoxication with a concussion, a torn shoulder and a chunk of his hair missing – but they could face professional discipline.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge recovery community celebrates one year in operation
A Lethbridge recovery centre, tasked with helping residents struggling with addictions, is celebrating its first year of success in the community.
-
University of Lethbridge adds seats for students looking to become mental-health professionals
Graduate students looking to become mental-health professionals will have more opportunities to study in the University of Lethbridge’s Master of Education Counselling Psychology program.
-
Glow Festival set for holiday return engagement in Lethbridge
A dazzling light display is making its return to Lethbridge this holiday season.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Collecting winter coats for kids in need in Sault Ste. Marie
An annual event held in Sault Ste. Marie is back for the 29th year to ensure local kids get the winter clothing they need as the temperature dips.
-
Sault rejects public washroom proposal, at least for now
The lack of 24-hour public washrooms has been a long-standing issue in the Sault, especially considering the rise in homelessness.
-
Union for MNR fire rangers says new funding won’t fix systemic issues
The union representing the fire rangers with the Ministry of Natural Resources says money won’t fix the systemic problems in the workplace.
N.L.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.