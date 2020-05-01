OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the federal government is immediately placing a ban on 1,500 models and variants of certain assault-style weapons that have been used in mass shootings in Canada and abroad.

“Effective immediately, it is no longer permitted to buy, sell, transport, import or use military-grade assault weapons in this country,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister spoke about how every Canadian can remember the day they realized how “a man with a gun could irrevocably alter our lives for the worse.”

Citing a list of mass shootings in Canada, Trudeau said they “shape our identity” and “stain our conscience,” and are happening more and more often.

The prime minister is making the announcement alongside Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Justice Minister David Lametti, and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on Parliament Hill.

The ban includes guns that have been used in past Canadian shootings, such as:

the Ruger Mini-14 which was used in the Ecole Polytechnique massacre in Montreal in 1989, which the government estimates there are 16,860 currently in circulation in Canada;

the M14 semi-automatic which was used in the 2014 Moncton shooting, which the government estimates there are 5,230 in Canada;

the Beretta CX4 Storm which was used in the Dawson College shooting, which the government estimates there are approximately 1,510 currently in circulation; and

the CSA-VZ-58 which the gunman attempted to use in the Quebec Mosque shooting, which the government says there are 11,590 in Canada.

Another one of the firearms on Canada’s list of federally prohibited weapons is the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, which was used by the gunman who killed 50 people at a Christchurch, New Zealand mosque in 2019, as well as in other mass shootings in the United States including the Sandy Hook and Las Vegas massacres. A handful of similar models are also on the list.

Less than a month after the Christchurch attack, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her government outlawed most automatic and semi-automatic weapons as well as components to modify existing weapons.

Trudeau was scheduled to speak with Ardern on Friday.

The move has been cabinet-approved and the reclassification of these weapons can be done through an order-in-council rather than legislation, though future gun control measures are expected to be introduced.

In the wake of the mass shooting that killed 22 people in Nova Scotia earlier this month, Trudeau said he intended on pushing ahead with the Liberal election promise of banning military-style assault weapons.

“There is no need in Canada for guns designed to kill the largest amount of people in the shortest amount of time. That was a commitment we made in the last election, and it's something on which there is a large consensus by Canadians who want to see less violence and fewer deaths of gun violence in this country,” Trudeau said on Thursday.

He has previously said that the federal government was “on the verge” of moving ahead on gun control legislation before the pandemic caused Parliament to suspend.

Expected in future legislation is a buyback program for military-style assault rifles purchased legally in Canada, tougher safe-storage laws, and strengthened penalties for smuggling guns into Canada.