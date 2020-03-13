OTTAWA -- The House of Commons has agreed to suspend its sitting until April 20, shutting down parliamentary business in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on Parliament Hill.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be speaking to Canadians from outside Rideau Gate at 12 p.m EDT. Watch his address on CTV News and CTV News Channel.

MPs have agreed to adjourn, after Conservative Whip Mark Strahl announced the cross-party agreement on Friday morning. It included an agreement to ensure the government has the ability to provide necessary financial supports.

The motion, which passed unanimously, included an agreement that the House of Commons will pass the new NAFTA deal into the Senate, as well as the current interim supply funds, before suspending. The agreement also allows the government to spend money to address the novel coronavirus, and potentially address an economic downturn, with oversight.

The suspension is to last five weeks but could be extended if necessary, and in the interim, House of Commons committees can be recalled if needed.

This move means the federal budget, scheduled to be tabled on March 30, will be delayed.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez are speaking about this decision in the House of Commons foyer at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Trudeau is addressing Canadians after his wife Sophie tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday. He is going to be in self-isolation for the next 14 days, alongside his family, but will be continuing his duties, according to his office.

The federal cabinet met early Friday morning on Parliament Hill. On her way in, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that Trudeau is following public health advice.

In anticipation of a suspended sitting, the Senate is reconvening on Friday at 11 a.m., to pass the bills and supply motion that the MPs have sent over, before also adjourning.

Deliberations between political leaders and House officials had been ongoing for days concerning suspending the House, or if additional precautions including more cleaning and cancelling international travel would be sufficient.

Several federal politicians are now in self-isolation, most out of an abundance of caution. Public access to the Senate has been cut off, and the House of Commons has suspended tours