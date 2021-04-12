OTTAWA -- Ahead of next Monday’s 2021 federal budget being presented, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has planned conversations with the opposition party leaders this week, talking first to his Conservative and Bloc Quebecois counterparts on Monday.

Up first will be Trudeau’s lunchtime chat with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, who is pledging to push the prime minister about having a plan to get all Canadians back to work, after voicing concern over proposals for “massive spending” made by the Liberals at their national policy convention this past weekend.

Both the Liberals and New Democrats held virtual policy conventions over the weekend, where key party members spoke and the party faithful voted on key policies and proposals they want to see their leaders advance.

On Monday morning, O’Toole focused his criticism on one idea in particular: a universal basic income (UBI).

Proposing the implementation of a universal basic income was a topic of conversation at both party conventions, with the Liberals ranking it among their top policy ideas the party should be advancing.

“A UBI will assist seniors and low-income Canadians maintain an adequate standard of living, regardless of working status,” read the successful motion from the Young Liberals of Canada calling for a UBI to be introduced following necessary consultation, citing the success of the COVID-19 Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program.

“It's clear that the Liberals and the NDP are in a race to the left, who can be the most extreme? On one hand, the Liberals want a massive and expensive new program to pay people not to work,” O’Toole said at a press conference Monday morning, kicking off the start of a five-week stretch of the House of Commons sitting.

A recent report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer stated that a UBI could slash poverty rates by almost half in one year, but would cost $85 billion in 2021-22 and keep rising over the following years.

O’Toole’s remarks doubled down on a statement issued over the weekend by his finance critic Ed Fast who stated that the Liberal party’s backing the idea of a UBI is “taking a big step toward their plan of reimagining Canada’s economy.”

The Conservative leader is framing the concept of a universal basic income — offering a set minimum income to all Canadians — as a “trendy” cause that would be part of a “major experiment” with the Canadian economy. Speaking from Ottawa on Monday, he said his is the only party Canadians should support if they want to see the economy get back on track.

While the Liberals have endorsed a UBI, it’s not expected to be included in the upcoming federal budget, with Trudeau previously downplaying the idea.

Still, the April 19 budget — the first in more than two years — is expected to include more details on a massive economic stimulus plan to rebound from the pandemic-prompted recession.

In the fall fiscal update the government signalled it will have more details in the 2021 budget about how the Liberals intend to spend up to $100 billion over the next few years on initiatives such as child care and a green recovery.

The fall economic update projected that the deficit was on track to exceed $381 billion if the COVID-19 case counts kept climbing — which has been the case in the months since — putting the possibility of balancing the books on ice for likely years to come.

Trudeau’s party leader conversations were first signalled last week, when the PM said it’s “vital” all sides work together given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and a necessity given the Liberals’ minority government standing.

“So that’s why I’ll be inviting all party leaders to meet individually with me,” the prime minister said on Friday.

Trudeau’s conversation with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Legault is slated to happen after question period, with the timing of meetings with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul yet to be announced.