OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke on the phone with Queen Elizabeth II on Friday morning to inform her about his interim pick for acting Governor General, following the dramatic departure of Julie Payette.

Addressing Canadians from his Rideau Cottage residence, not far from the governor general’s official residence of Rideau Hall, the prime minister said in French that everyone deserves a healthy and safe work environment. Trudeau said it’s something he takes very seriously and is promising a formal replacement soon.

Trudeau will be facing some pressing questions from reporters this morning, in his first public appearance since Payette resigned following reports of a "damaging" workplace harassment investigation

Payette’s resignation on Thursday came hours after sources told CTV News that an independent review initiated by the Privy Council Office into workplace harassment allegations against her was completed and that the details of the report were “damaging.”

Sources have told CTV News that Trudeau asked Payette to resign during a conversation on Wednesday, given the report’s findings. In the months prior, the prime minister defended the embattled Payette, saying she was an "excellent" representative for the Queen and he was not considering replacing her.

“Everyone has a right to a healthy and safe work environment, at all times and under all circumstances. It appears this was not always the case at the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General,” Payette said in a statement on Thursday, announcing her departure. “Tensions have arisen at Rideau Hall over the past few months and for that, I am sorry.”

President of the Queen's Privy Council Dominic LeBlanc said that there were “some very serious and concerning findings in that report with respect to the workplace,” adding that a version of the report will be made public, hopefully in the next few days, but some parts need to be redacted to protect the identities of employees who spoke “on a confidential basis.”

He said, after reading the report, Payette decided resigning “would be best for the institution for the country.”

Payette was sworn in as governor general in 2017, following a career as an astronaut and scientist, though her appointment has been plagued by controversy from the outset.

On an interim basis, Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner is now serving as the administrator of the powers the governor general holds, but the prime minister has said recommendations for a formal replacement will be sent to the Queen “in due course.”

Given the significance of a governor general during minority parliaments, the prime minister is facing calls from the Official Opposition to consult other parties before nominating a potential replacement.

“Considering the problems with his last appointment and the minority Parliament, the Prime Minister should consult opposition parties and re-establish the Vice-Regal Appointments Committee,” O’Toole said in a statement.

On Friday morning, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his main concern is for the workers at Rideau Hall, and said he understands the concerns some have about Payette receiving an annuity as a former governor general.

“What we should be doing is making sure we make the right decision in the first place. But anytime there is inappropriate conduct, particularly towards employees, we've got to take a really hard look at: is that behaviour being rewarded, or is it being discouraged? And what do our actions tell the employees? In this case there are some serious concerns that are being raised by this behaviour,” Singh said.

With files from CTV News’ Ben Cousins.