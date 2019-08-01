PM seeks to highlight climate policy in visit to Canada's Far North
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement regarding the government's decision on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Teresa Wright , The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 4:59AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 1, 2019 11:02AM EDT
IQALUIT, Nunavut -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is using a visit to Nunavut to announce the creation a new marine protected area.
Trudeau says the spot near Arctic Bay -- an Inuit hamlet on the northwest corner of Baffin Island -- will be known as the Tuvaijuittuq Marine Protected Area.
Melting sea ice and increased shipping traffic have posed increased threats to many important local species, including sea birds, narwhals and bowhead whales.
The country now has protection measures in place for almost 14 per cent of Canada's marine and coastal areas.
Trudeau is in Canada's Far North today to witness some of the more dramatic effects of climate change, part of an effort to highlight his Liberal government's record on climate action ahead of the federal election.
During his remarks at the announcement, Trudeau took aim at Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's policy on the North.