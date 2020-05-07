OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the situation at the Cargill meat plant in Alberta is another reminder of how the country must do a better job of protecting workers' health and safety, but insisted it’s a matter of provincial jurisdiction.

Responding to a question about the protests at the meat processor near High River, Trudeau said the federal government will continue to support provinces in the "continued flow of food supply chains" and making sure workers in these industries are protected.

The plant reopened on Monday, following a two-week shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak where 949 workers tested positive – two have since died from the virus.

Cargill employees and union representatives have raised concerns about people returning to work so soon after the outbreak with a lack of safety precautions and equipment to prevent future spread.

Trudeau said there will be learnings in the coming months and years about workers’ safety in this industry.

"One of the things that this crisis has shown us is various points of vulnerability both in our supply chains, but also in terms of people who work in jobs we find extremely important right across the country for feeding Canadians, for allowing our economy to run," said Trudeau during his Thursday press briefing.

He also touted the government’s agri-food announcement yesterday which included $77.5 million fund for food processors to purchase personal protective equipment and retrofit their facilities to abide by physical distancing rules.

On Thursday, Trudeau unveiled a long-awaited wage top-up for essential workers, a cost agreement shared with the provinces and territories to keep employees on the job.

Trudeau said the federal government will be putting up three quarters of the top-up with the provinces and territories covering the other 25 per cent of the funds, totalling $4 billion.

"We’re relying on these workers now more than ever, and we will be there to support them. It will be up to each province and territory to determine who exactly qualifies for this wage increase but the bottom line is this, if you’re risking your health to keep this country moving and you’re making minimum wage, you deserve a raise," said Trudeau.

NDP MP Heather McPherson raised the situation at Cargill during a virtual session of question period this week, asking Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland whether workers like those from the Alberta meat plant who feel unsafe going back to work would still be eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, Employment Insurance, or the Canada Emergency Student Benefit.

"When it comes to the Cargill plant, this is an issue that our government has been very closely engaged in," said Freeland.

"No Canadian worker at any time should feel obliged to go to work in unsafe conditions, in a time of coronavirus that is even more the case. The government of course should not penalize workers for doing the right thing and declining to go to work in unsafe conditions"

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney warned of discriminatory behavior against "some Albertans coming from immigrant backgrounds," a majority of which work at meat packing facilities.

"Unfortunately, we’ve heard stories about people not being welcomed into businesses, in one case even being told to leave a bank, about discriminatory statements online and just attitudes that are really just un-Albertan."

He went on to thank workers at all meat plants.

"Those meat packing plants, they’re filled with folks who have taken jobs that a lot of other Canadians would not take. Difficult, tough, manual labour without which we would not have food security."

Anila Lee Yuen, president and CEO of the Calgary-based Centre for Newcomers says she applauds Kenney’s response.

"It is extremely important that our leaders are very vigilant in being able to speak out against any racism," said Yuen. "I was very grateful to see that message and to see so many ministers standing behind Premier Kenney."

She said her organization has heard directly from Cargill employees with experiences of racism.

"There are people that are feeling fearful, they’re feeling scared, they’re feeling like they could be targeted and some of have them being targeted."

With a file from CTV News' Rachel Aiello