OTTAWA – Today’s meeting of the 157-person Liberal caucus and outgoing MPs on Parliament Hill is about “reflecting” on the campaign and the electoral message Canadians sent when reducing the Liberal team to minority status, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“This is a moment to gather amongst friends to reflect on the experiences we had over the past few months… understanding what Canadians told us about the need to work hard every day and work together to respond to their concerns,” Trudeau told reporters on his way into the meeting.

The informal “gathering with national caucus” is now underway and incudes a combination of newly-elected, re-elected, and defeated Liberal MPs.

Set to be a two-hour meeting, Liberals will be welcoming the fresh faces and celebrate their victories, as well as taking the chance to say goodbye and glean parting wisdom from the MPs who lost their seats.

On their way in, Liberals were both reflective on the losses but optimistic about the gains that the party experienced over the 40-day election campaign.

Inside the closed-door gathering the Liberals are also likely to plot out some initial plans for the new parliament and hear perspectives on what the priorities and approach should be to the new minority dynamics.

“I think there will be mixed feelings in the caucus room because there will be people who won’t be returning as colleagues in Parliament for some…. But there will be some excitement too for the people that are returning and the people that won their seats for the first time,” said longtime Liberal and principal at Bluesky Strategy Group Susan Smith on CTV News Channel.

There is expected to be an open-mic portion of the meeting where MPs can share what they have learned while out on the doorsteps, offer their takes on what worked and didn’t, and suggest how to address the representation gap the party now has in Alberta and Saskatchewan since being shut out electorally.

“It’s the job of the leader and it’s the job of the prime minister’s staff and it’s the job of the party to listen to the MPs that won, to listen to the MPs that didn’t win and to try and learn from that and do better every time, that’s the goal,” Smith said.

In the last parliament Trudeau faced criticism for his and his inner circle’s caucus management and communication style. These frustrations became apparent during the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Trudeau came out of the months-long affair vowing to improve the environment in which MPs can bring concerns to him, and added a new caucus-PMO liaison.

The minority dynamics are going to mean some changes in the day-to-day realities on Parliament Hill, which will likely be noticed most by the MPs who were new in 2015 and spent four years building up their procedural understandings.

In minority governments the opposition parties hold the majority of seats at committees, and given the numbers-game aspect, whips for each party will have to keep a close eye on the number of MPs they have on-hand. This will likely mean less travel and more House time for MPs and cabinet ministers.

Liberals will also have to consult in a more meaningful way, and constantly find compromises with the other parties or be confident to force an election on the issue at hand. Factoring in where they may be able to find support, or will face pushback, will need to be done on every item of government business they look to advance.

Next week Trudeau is set to hold one-on-one meetings with each of the opposition leaders to establish potential places for common ground and support for the Liberal agenda.

Trudeau, when asked, said it’s “certainly” his plan to lead the Liberals into the next election, and said he will determine when the House of Commons will convene, whether in weeks or months, after these meetings.

Then on Nov. 20, Trudeau will unveil the makeup of his new cabinet. He has been in private meetings for the better part of the last two weeks where he’s likely been having conversations about the composition of his front benches.

With all but two current ministers holding their seats and several newcomers considered by the party to be star candidates, there’s going to have to be a shakeup but how dramatic it’ll be remains to be seen.

Unlike yesterday’s 7-hour Conservative caucus meeting, the Liberals are not expected to be discussing Trudeau’s leadership, nor will they decide on the four Reform Act measures that determine how much power caucus members will have. Those votes will likely come at their first official caucus confab.

By the end of that lengthy airing of Conservative campaign shortcomings and successes, Scheer came out asserting his team is unified and ready to hold the Liberals to account.

Scheer called for Trudeau to convene the new parliament as soon as possible. It’s yet to be unveiled when the new session will begin. In 2015 the throne speech was held in early December and MPs sat for a brief time before breaking for the holidays and returning late January.