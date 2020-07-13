OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is apologizing for making “a mistake” by not removing himself from conversations about granting WE Charity a sole-sourced contract to run the now-halted $900 million COVID-19 student volunteer program.

"I made a mistake in not recusing myself immediately from the discussions, given our family's history, and I'm sincerely sorry about not having done that," Trudeau said.

Trudeau said he is sorry for how the rollout of the volunteer program went, and he regrets that the “unnecessary controversy” resulted in students looking to help their communities this summer being left in limbo.

“Because of the mistake I made in not withdrawing from these conversations when the public service recommended we move forward with the WE organization, it has gotten a little slower for young people who are facing a difficult time right now, to be able to get involved in their communities and make a difference,” Trudeau said.

“The mistake that we made was on me, and I take responsibility for it. We will continue to work very, very hard to deliver the program,” Trudeau said, speaking about the ongoing controversy during his first national address on the federal government’s latest COVID-19 response plans from Rideau Cottage in two weeks.

In the interim, the controversy surrounding the government’s decision to allow WE Charity to deliver a now-halted $900 million COVID-19 student grant program has considerably developed.

The ethics commissioner is probing a potential conflict of interest with Trudeau’s decision to grant the organization the contract to administer the program, given the prime minister’s close personal ties to the charity.

Since WE Charity backed away from the student volunteering program, it has confirmed that, over the years, Trudeau’s wife, mother, and brother have received a range of payments amounting to around $300,000 for speaking at WE events. Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is an ambassador with the organization and hosts a mental health podcast under its name. She received a "one-time speaking honorarium" of $1,400 for participating in a youth event in 2012, before Trudeau became leader of the Liberal Party.

The prime minister faced a series of questions from reporters about whether he knew his family members got paid by WE, and said that, while he was aware of their professional speaking roles, he was unaware of just how much money his family members received.

"I have known, obviously, for many years that my mom has been an extraordinary advocate for mental health issues, a professional public speaker who works with a range of different organizations. Obviously I knew she worked with WE, I didn't know the details of how much she was getting paid by various organizations but I should have and I deeply regret that,” Trudeau said on Monday.

OPPOSITION PARTIES DIG IN

The Conservatives have written to the RCMP suggesting they look into the matter, while two House of Commons studies are underway into various aspects of the controversy.

Now, the opposition are looking to convene a third committee probe, with the intent to uncover as many documents as possible and aiming to call and a slate of cabinet ministers to testify.

Trudeau said a series of cabinet ministers will be testifying this week about the affair, and if he gets an invitation, he will consult with his House of Commons leadership team about attending.

Last week Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s office confirmed his daughters are involved with the charity and he also did not recuse himself from the decision-making table.

“Revelations that Justin Trudeau’s family was paid to speak at events for an organization, which later received a $900 million sole-source contract, are deeply disturbing,” said Conservative MP and ethics critic Michael Barrett in a statement about the push for a third committee study. “This new information has raised concerns about the way this Liberal government operates and whether the appropriate processes are in place to avoid conflicts of interest,” said Barrett.

Critics have pointed to the WE Charity affair as the latest in a series of ethical oversights Trudeau has had over his time as prime minister.

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion’s ongoing investigation is now the third ethics investigation Trudeau has been subjected to, with the two previous times — his trip to the Aga Khan’s private island and in relation to the SNC-Lavalin prosecution — resulting in findings that Trudeau had breached federal ethics law. In both cases Trudeau apologized for his improper behaviour, and both times he said he had learned his lesson.

WE CHARITY WEIGHS IN

In a new statement on their website, WE Charity co-founders Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger say they want to “set the record straight” about the entire affair. The brothers wrote about how their organization was qualified to stickhandle the administration of the Canada Student Service Grant program which was set to offer grants to students for volunteer time spent over the summer, and noted the program had 35,000 applicants a week after launching. But, as their statement notes, “the program was immediately enmeshed in controversy,” and handed back over to the government along with the funding.

“WE has not profited from this contract in any way,” said the Keilburgers, adding that the last two weeks have been “extremely difficult.”

“The charity’s integrity and purpose has been called into question. It has had direct impacts on our staff, supporters, and beneficiaries. We have made mistakes that we sincerely regret,” says the statement.