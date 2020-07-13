OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is apologizing, saying he “made a mistake” in not recusing himself from cabinet conversations about the now-halted controversial aid program to be run by the WE Charity.

"I made a mistake in not recusing myself immediately from the discussions, given our family's history, and I'm sincerely sorry about not having done that," Trudeau said.

Trudeau said he is sorry for how the rollout of the volunteer program went, and he regrets that it’s resulted in students looking to help their communities this summer being left in limbo.

Trudeau spoke about the ongoing controversy during his first national address on the federal government’s latest COVID-19 response plans from Rideau Cottage in two weeks.

In the interim, the controversy surrounding the government’s decision to allow WE Charity to deliver a now-halted $900 million COVID-19 student grant program has considerably developed.

The ethics commissioner is probing a potential conflict of interest with Trudeau’s decision to grant the organization the contract to administer the program, given the prime minister’s close personal ties to the charity.

Since WE Charity backed away from the student volunteering program, it has confirmed that over the years Trudeau’s wife, mother, and brother have received a range of payments amounting to around $300,000 for speaking at WE events. Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is an ambassador with the organization and hosts a mental health podcast under its name. She received a "one-time speaking honorarium" of $1,400 for participating in a youth event in 2012, before Trudeau became leader of the Liberal Party.

Trudeau did not recuse himself from any cabinet conversations about the program.

The Conservatives have written to the RCMP suggesting they look into the matter, while two House of Commons studies are underway into various aspects of the controversy, Now, the opposition are looking to convene a third committee probe, with the intent to uncover as many documents as possible and aiming to call and a slate of cabinet ministers to testify. Last week Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s office confirmed his daughters are involved with the charity and he also did not recuse himself from the decision-making table.

“Revelations that Justin Trudeau’s family was paid to speak at events for an organization, which later received a $900 million sole-source contract, are deeply disturbing,” said Conservative MP and ethics critic Michael Barrett in a statement about the push for a third committee study. “This new information has raised concerns about the way this Liberal government operates and whether the appropriate processes are in place to avoid conflicts of interest,” said Barrett.

WE CHARITY WEIGHS IN

In a new statement on their website, WE Charity co-founders Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger say they want to “set the record straight” about the entire affair. The brothers wrote about how their organization was qualified to stickhandle the administration of theCanada Student Service Grant program which was set to offer grants to students for volunteer time spent over the summer, and noted the program had 35,000 applicants a week after launching. But, as their statement notes, “the program was immediately enmeshed in controversy,” and handed back over to the government along with the funding.

“WE has not profited from this contract in any way,” said the Keilburgers, adding that the last two weeks have been “extremely difficult.”

“The charity’s integrity and purpose has been called into question. It has had direct impacts on our staff, supporters, and beneficiaries. We have made mistakes that we sincerely regret,” says the statement.