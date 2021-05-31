OTTAWA -- Amid calls for accountability and to go beyond lowering flags at federal buildings, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’ll be speaking with his cabinet about the “next and further” actions the federal government should take in response to the discovery of remains of 215 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Before launching into an announcement on a Black entrepreneurship initiative on Monday, Trudeau offered his first public comments beyond social media posts on the “heartbreaking” news and the grief being felt across the country.

He said that Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal will be discussing what role the federal government should be playing.

On May 28, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced that it had found the remains at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, using ground-penetrating radar. The horrific discovery prompted calls for a national day of mourning and saw people across Canada set up memorials.

“As a dad, I can’t imagine what it would feel like to have my kids taken away from me, and as prime minister, I am appalled by the shameful policy that stole Indigenous children from their communities,” said Trudeau.

“We promised concrete action, and that’s how we’ll support survivors, families, and Indigenous peoples,” said the prime minister. “Sadly, this is not an exception or an isolated incident. We’re not going to hide from that. We have to acknowledge the truth. Residential schools were a reality, a tragedy that existed here, in our country, and we have to own up to it,” said Trudeau.

Among the concrete actions opposition MPs called for on Monday were for the federal government to follow through on the 94 Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action under its jurisdiction, and to stop fighting residential school settlements in court.

“It is not good enough for the federal Liberal government to just make symbolic gestures to commemorate this horrible loss. We are calling on the federal government to do something concrete. The Liberal government can't on one hand grieve this horrible tragedy, this horrible loss while they are still taking Indigenous kids to court,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who became visibly emotional when speaking about the lives lost and the families left behind without answers.

He also is calling for the federal government to fully fund the investigation of other former residential school sites and to put more sustainable funding towards healing initiatives.

After question period on Monday, Singh will be requesting that the House of Commons hold an emergency debate to discuss the state of reconciliation and propose concrete next steps to take. It will be up to Speaker Anthony Rota to determine whether the emergency debate will be held, and when.

“Many have spent the weekend in grief, reliving painful memories and remembering not only the lives of these 215 children but also the lives of thousands of children across Canada who never came home. Just as families and communities are discussing this important issue, so too must Parliament,” Singh said in a letter to the Speaker signaling his intention to request the debate.

At the start of the Senate Aboriginal Peoples Committee meeting on Monday morning, where Senators are studying Bill C-15, the legislation to bring Canadian law in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), a moment of silence was held to mark the loss of these children.

“We offer our prayers and our deepest sympathies to the families and the community… and we encourage all Canadians to acknowledge and recognize the tragic and heartbreaking legacy of the Canadian residential school system and its devastating impacts. Today we mourn with First Nations peoples, their families and communities, and we share their profound sense of loss,” said committee chair Independent Senator Dan Christmas.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner said that the Conservative caucus agrees there should be an emergency debate, and that the discovery is “a stain on our country.”

“More action needs to be taken. This is not a time for talk. We have to be listening and taking cues from First Nations leaders across the country… and this call for action needs to be supported across political lines,” Rempel Garner said. “I sincerely hope that that's something that Parliament is seized with this week.”

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said that her thoughts are with all of those who have been “triggered by this, this terrible discovery that once again highlights the absolute genocidal tragedy of our residential school system,” and called on the federal government to demand the Pope apologize on behalf of the Catholic church for its role.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) issued its final report on residential schools in 2015, concluding that they constituted a cultural genocide. The comprehensive and extensive findings detail the inhumane mistreatment inflicted on Indigenous children who were taken from their families and sent to one of the more than 130 institutions across the country. The last school closed in 1996, 25 years ago.

The TRC’s register of confirmed deaths identified 3,200 students but work is still ongoing to uncover what could be thousands more deaths that went undocumented.

More coming.