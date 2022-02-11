Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that “everything is on the table” to see the ongoing trucker protests and blockades set up across the country end, but isn’t saying much about how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.

“This unlawful activity has to end, and it will end,” Trudeau told reporters on Friday. “I can’t say too much more now as to exactly when, or how this ends because unfortunately we are concerned about violence. So we’re taking every precaution to keep people safe, but the absolute safest way for this to end is for everyone to return to your communities.”

Trudeau also said that the border closures “cannot and will not” be allowed to continue, something he discussed in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier on Friday.

The White House confirmed the meeting took place, and it comes after political pressure has been increasing across Canada and in the U.S. to see the anti-mandate and anti-government blockades end.

Trudeau held a series of late-night meetings on Thursday about the situation, including with key cabinet ministers and senior officials, and opposition party leaders, though no new measures were announced.

The so-called “Freedom Convoy” has occupied the downtown Ottawa core for nearly two weeks in pursuit of an end to all vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.

Truck drivers and supporters in personal vehicles have also choked off traffic at key border crossings in Coutts, Alta., Windsor, Ont. and Emerson, Man., prompting considerable economic and supply chain implications.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province on Friday morning as a result of the blockades.

By doing so, he’s invoked new emergency measures to levy stiffer fines and penalties on protesters, including a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment for non-compliance.

More details to come.

With files from CTV News' Brooklyn Neustaeter