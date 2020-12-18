OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who have been contacted by the Canada Revenue Agency about repaying Canada Emergency Response Benefit funds doled out during the first wave of the pandemic shouldn’t stress about paying it back over the holidays.

“We were serious when we said we would be there for people. We didn't deliver support to millions of Canadians who needed it just to claw it back at Christmas,” Trudeau told reporters on Friday, in an apparent contradiction to the directives from the CRA.

“Be reassured any good faith mistakes will not be penalized, will not be pursued. We're going to work with people over the coming weeks and months to ensure that people get the support they need,” Trudeau said.

“These letters should not be a source of anxiety for anyone.”

Over the last few weeks there has been growing concern from Canadians who have been told they may need to pay back thousands of dollars in CERB payments they received over the spring and summer, because they may not have been eligible.

Recently, the Canada Revenue Agency has sent 441,000 “educational” letters warning Canadians who received CERB that they may need to repay because the CRA has been unable to confirm their eligibility for the program, possibly because they did not file their taxes in 2019.

To be eligible for CERB, self-employed Canadians had to have received more than $5,000 in income in 2019 or in the previous 12 months before applying. However, confusion arose as the CRA counts self-employment income only as net pre-tax income, despite the word “net” not being included on the original rollout of the program or on the “Who is eligible” page for CERB.

Some self-employed Canadians have received letters asking them to repay up to $14,000 by Dec. 31 because they never qualified for the CERB. In many of these cases, recipients made more than $5,000 gross income in 2019 but less than $5,000 net income, which is calculated after expenses.

Now, Trudeau is telling them not to worry about it over the next few weeks.

“Already we've seen over a million repayments from people who got the CERB payments unjustly or extra CERB payments and that's because Canadians are fair, fair minded, and responsible. But every step of the way we promised to be there for vulnerable people so I don't want this to be an extra stressor on a Christmas that is already not like others,” he said.

This is just some of the confusion surrounding the now-expired program. As CTVNews.ca has previously reported, The CRA quietly updated its website more than two weeks after Canadians started applying for CERB to include a critical detail that was left out when applications opened in early April.

Some CERB recipients say the omission is part of a larger series of mistakes and mixed messages from the CRA and the federal government in the early rollout of the benefit, around the eligibility requirements.

With files from CTV News’ Graham Slaughter and Ben Cousins