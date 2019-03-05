

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- A scheduled visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Regina has been cancelled.

Eleanore Catenaro, a spokeswoman for Trudeau, confirmed to The Canadian Press this morning that the prime minister is going to return to Ottawa for private meetings.

His cancellation comes one day after Treasury Board president Jane Philpott resigned from cabinet amidst accusations of political interference in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Trudeau was scheduled to appear at a Canadian Tire store to speak about climate incentive rebates.

Reports were circulating on social media that Trudeau's visit was cancelled after Canadian Tire received complaints about the event, but a spokeswoman for the company said it was Trudeau who changed his schedule.

The Liberal party says a fundraiser that was planned for the evening will be rescheduled.

The PM just arrived back in Ottawa a few minutes ago. He wouldn't answer our questions on if the SNC-Lavalin affair is a crisis for his government #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/pbr9UBReR4 — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) March 5, 2019