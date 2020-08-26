OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce an additional $2 billion in federal funding for provinces and territories to cover the extra costs of ensuring that students will be safe when the fall school year begins, CTV News has confirmed.

With schools preparing to welcome back students and return to in-class learning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March, parents across the country have been concerned about the level of infection control precautions school boards will have in place.

On Wednesday the prime minister will be making the announcement at a school in Toronto. The new funding is on top of the $19 billion “safe restart” plan, which is focused on helping provinces and territories reopen their societies safely.

The money will be distributed based on the number of students in each region, and it’s expected premiers will be able to determine where best to spend it, with some facing questions about the adequacy of school ventilation systems and ensuring there are enough staff on hand to keep classrooms clean.

Among the concerns that parents have expressed to CTV News are the lack of smaller class sizes, making physical distancing a challenge in some places, and how schools plan to handle confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Many parents are having to weigh these worries against the challenge of keeping their children home and continuing distance learning while balancing their own work and personal responsibilities.

Last week, Trudeau was asked if he would be sending his children back to school in September, and he said he hadn’t yet decided. Trudeau’s three children attend public school in Ontario.

“Like so many parents, that’s something that we are in very active discussions on,” he said. “We are looking at what the school’s plans are. We’re looking at class sizes. We’re looking at how the kids are feeling about wearing masks.”

Citing the worry among many parents, Trudeau said his government would do “whatever we can to help.”

“As a federal government, we will be there to support the provinces as they really make important decisions to ensure that all our kids have the opportunity to be safe as the school year starts up,” Trudeau said.

With files from CTV News’ Michel Boyer, Alexandra Mae Jones and Brooklyn Neustaeter