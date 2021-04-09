OTTAWA -- Federal officials including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are offering condolences to the Royal Family over the death of Prince Philip on Friday.

Trudeau said he learned of his passing “with deep sadness.”

“Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others. He will be fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen – a lifelong companion who was always at her side offering unfailing support as she carried out her duties,” said Trudeau in a statement.

“The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss,” said the prime minister.

Official Ottawa began the eight-day mourning period over the death of Prince Philip on Friday, with the lowering of the flag atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill and at all federal buildings.

Canadian flags will be lowered from now until sunset on the day of the funeral or memorial service to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

At 9 a.m. Dominion Carilloneur Dr. Andrea McCrady tolled the bourdon bell, which is the largest bell in the Peace Tower carillon 99 times, one for each year of Prince Philip’s life.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Richard Wagner -- who is acting as the administrator of the Government of Canada while the country is without a governor general -- has issued a statement offering his condolences to the members of the Royal Family, who Wagner said Prince Philip “devoted” his life to.

“Throughout his long life, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh devoted himself to the people of the Commonwealth and of Canada. He stood by Her Majesty The Queen for more than six decades, a constant and reassuring presence. He valued community, duty and service… A tireless world traveller, he showed that Canada held a special place in his heart by visiting this country more than any other,” wrote Wagner in his statement.

In his statement, Wagner remembered the Duke of Edinburgh as someone who valued duty, volunteerism, and service. A decorated naval officer, he was invested as Commander of the Order of Military Merit in Canada, and in 2011, he was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy.

He also oversaw an award in his name that encouraged young people from around the world to take on community projects. More than 500,000 Canadians have participated in that program since it launched in this country in 1963.

“Whether speaking with young Canadians about their hopes and dreams, presenting colours and meeting troops at military bases and events, or representing the Crown at state occasions, Prince Philip constantly showed his commitment to Canada. He was a great friend of this country and he will be dearly missed,” Wagner continued.

Trudeau is planning on going ahead with a pre-scheduled 11:30 a.m. press conference as well.

While the House of Commons is not sitting, there is still expected to be reaction pouring in from federal political figures past and present, though with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic some aspects of commemoration and condolence will likely look different.

