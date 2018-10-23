OTTAWA – This morning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a slate of ministers will be announcing how they plan to put carbon tax money back in the hands of Canadians in provinces that have rejected Ottawa’s call for a climate plan that puts a price on pollution.

Trudeau will be joined by Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Science and Sport Minister Kirsty Duncan to unveil how they’ll rebate Canadians who will be paying the federal carbon tax.

The federal government is following through on its plan to impose a impose a federal price on carbon -- starting at $20 a tonne in 2019 and up to $50 per excess tonne by 2022 -- in provinces that don’t implement their own system or emission reduction plan satisfactory to Ottawa. In these instances the federal Liberals will go around the provincial governments and refund people directly with the money collected through the tax. The tax will apply to expenses such as gas, electricity, and heating.

In Ontario, where Trudeau will be making the announcement, CTV News has confirmed that the carbon tax rebate for an average family in Ontario will be around $300 this upcoming year. The cost is estimated to be approximatelty $240. Come 2022, the rebate for the average Ontario family will be around $718 with a cost of approximately $564.

The announcement is happening at Humber College in Etobicoke, which is Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s riding. Ford is one of the most vocal opponents of the federal carbon tax, and is challenging the federal plan in court.

Trudeau is also dispatching ministers Jim Carr, Ralph Goodale, and Ginette Petitpas Taylor to their home provinces of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick—the other three provinces where the federal carbon price will be applied—to make similar announcements, tailored to the different energy environments in each. These are all provinces where the federal carbon price will be applied.

The carbon tax is poised to be a top federal campaign issue in 2019, with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer vowing to scrap the tax if elected.