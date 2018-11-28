

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting Wednesday afternoon with the leaders of the other main federal parties to discuss issues facing francophone Canadians.

The meeting, between Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, and Bloc Quebecois Leader Mario Beaulieu is taking place after question period in Ottawa.

On his way into a Liberal caucus meeting, Trudeau said he was looking forward to sitting down with the other federal party leaders, "to talk about how we need to at the federal level be united and above partisanship in terms of how we’re going to defend official language minorities across the country, particularly in this case francophone communities in Ontario."

The rare closed-door gathering comes after Scheer's office sent the prime minister a letter requesting a meeting on the topic.

In asking for the meeting, Scheer referenced the growing support for Canadian francophones and stated it is not an issue that should be politicized and that it’s time for action from the federal government, according to a copy of the letter, provided to CTV News.

The gathering follows Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s announcement that he would be scrapping a planned French university. Ford had also intended on getting rid of the French-language services commissioner, but amid considerable criticism moved it under the provincial ombudsman’s purview.

Wednesday morning, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities restated its commitment to serving the francophone municipalities that are part of its membership.

"Recently in Canada, an important conversation has been taking place regarding the linguistic rights of Francophone Canadians, and how all orders of government should work together to support Canada’s status as an officially bilingual country," the statement said.