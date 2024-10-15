PM Justin Trudeau testifies at foreign interference inquiry

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying today, for the second time, as part of the federal inquiry into foreign interference.

The prime minister's appearance comes after weeks of hearings as part of the second phase of the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions.

Trudeau's testimony has been on the books for some time, but comes amid heightened international attention on India's alleged foreign interference in Canada, after the RCMP revealed it had credible evidence linking Indian diplomats and consular officials to clandestine and serious criminal activity in this country.

The second phase of the public inquiry is focused on the federal government's capacity and capabilities to "detect, deter and counter" foreign interference targeting Canada's democratic and electoral processes, as well as the experiences of diaspora communities. It is expected the questioning of the prime minister will be focused around these themes.

11:58 a.m. EDT

Well then. After saying he has to be careful, Trudeau goes on to state that he has the names of the names of "a number of parliamentarians, former parliamentarians and or candidates in the Conservative Party of Canada, who are engaged or at high risk of, or for whom there is clear intelligence around foreign interference." Goes on to call it "bewildering" and says it "lacks common sense" that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who is campaigning to be the next PM continues to refuse to get security clearance to receive classified briefings in order to be informed.



11:50 a.m. EDT

Interesting little behind-the-curtain on how party leaders contend with caucus/candidate concerns re: poor judgment or untrustworthiness. Trudeau notes he can decide what committees MPs sit on, whether they get a critic or parliamentary secretary role, but then gets into when it gets complicated when the intel is about a member from another political party. "As leader of the Liberal Party, it is awkward to say the least… for me to be engaging in who should run… or who should be a critic… for an opposition party."

11:39 a.m. EDT



Big response just now from the PM. Notable in a few ways. Commission council asks him what the latest is, at around 11:32 a.m. where things stand after Monday's major RCMP announcement. Trudeau speaks at length, shedding more light on the nature of the allegations. Says national police force going public was with the goal of "disrupting the chain of activities that was resulting in drive by shootings, home invasions and violent extortion, and even murder across Canada, particularly in the South Asian community, largely Sikh, but not exclusively the Sikh community."

11:30 a.m. EDT



What led to his September 2023 House of Commons announcement re: India? Trudeau re-hashes the intel re: "credible intelligence," and the various outreach efforts made in the summer leading up to it. Notes the Canadian government chose to work behind the scenes until on the other side of the G20. Culminated with a conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Trudeau continues. He then returned to Canada to see India attacking this country in the media, rumblings of domestic news breaking, too. It was then that the prime minister decided it was in the country's interest to speak up.

11:21 a.m. EDT

On Canada declaring China's diplomat Zhao Wei "persona non grata" Trudeau says it's not something he had to approve, but he was apprised of and engaged in the decision. "Because kicking out a diplomat is a big thing, not a small thing. And it is right and proper that the authority be at the foreign minister level, but it is something that as prime minister, I am very much kept in the loop on," Trudeau said. Cites alleged involvement in "increasing instances" of foreign interference, as a reason.

11:14 a.m. EDT



Trudeau says he learned of the allegations concerning the PRC targeting MP Michael Chong, "in the media after a criminal leaked that information." Says his first reaction was to ask the NSIA why he was learning of this, that way. Says leaks of this nature damage Canadians' confidence in institutions. Not to minimize, he says, but the impression made by the leaks versus what the threat reality was, differed.

11:10 a.m. EDT

Back on Bill C-70 post-morning break. For context, here's some backstory on the bill, which passed the Senate in June 2024. Trudeau is talking about empowering premiers to receive security clearance to be able to access relevant information, notes there have been instances where the federal government has "brought in" premiers on issues "directly relevant" to them.

10:40 a.m. EDT

Just after saying that keeping Canadians safe is not a one-day job, the commission takes its first break of the morning. Back at 11 a.m. EDT.

10:38 a.m. EDT

The PM on major new foreign agent registry legislation: "At no point would I say that C-70 is enough and we can now sit back and coast on this for the next few decades because there will be no need to adjust and add more. That would simply be irresponsible."

10:27 a.m. EDT



First indirect reference to the India latest. Trudeau talks broadly about attacks on democracy and institutions from authoritarian states as well as attempts at disinformation and propaganda "sowing chaos in our democracies." He says these threats "are much more serious and severe over these past years than they have been. We need only to look at the headlines this week to see the extent of interference activities and the impact they have on Canadians."

10:23 a.m. EDT

PMJT on uptick in Incident Response Group meetings: "Coming out of the pandemic, which was a significant crisis for the government, we were very much looking at different ways of being able to better respond to and learn from the things we did well, the things that we could improve on, in future, pandemics or crises… this was a body that made sense for us to put together to handle things like this… to be able to cover different themes around the real strategic threats to Canada."

10:11 a.m. EDT

PM is asked is there, or was there an issue with ministerial accountability when it comes to foreign interference? Trudeau brings up SITE task force, the sensitivity of writ-period, caretaker mode. Notes limits on how or whether ministers or the prime minister can go out and speak about interference attempts. "That would be destabilizing."

10:04 a.m. EDT

PM says he is a huge believer in empowering parliamentarians to be able to be safe… notes the briefings to parliamentarians that MPs receive when elected, and those that are ongoing are not directed by the government of the day. They're directed by the House of Commons, the Sergeant at Arms, etc.

9:59 a.m. EDT

Interesting section on a so-called Chinese targeting paper -- the PM again says he has to trust his NSIA to bring info to his attention. After reading it in depth, there were bits he found interesting, but overall, he says it wasn't something that brought new revelations or altered his perception.

The commission council Shantona Chaudhury notes the final version of this, then-NSIA Jody Thomas said never reached her desk.

9:50 a.m. EDT

Trudeau is now speaking about the role his national security and intelligence adviser plays. Of note, the PM has cycled through a series of individuals in this role during his time in power.

9:44 a.m. EDT

Asked what he "needs" to see of the vast information coming in, the prime minister says intelligence about dangers to Canadians, information about new policy, ways to combat new threats, or information that would be germaine to an upcoming international meeting such as a G7.

"I have to trust, and I do, the intelligence officials, and more specifically, the national security and intelligence adviser to make determinations on what it is I need to see," he says.

9:37 a.m. EDT

Trudeau was asked to comment on how / when he receives intelligence. He tells the public inquiry into foreign interference that he typically gets the most serious information presented to him in person.

And "usually" at least once a week he goes into a secure room with high-level security officials to talk about the more urgent intelligence that is being worked on or received.

9:30 a.m. EDT

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the PM's testimony. Just getting underway now with commission council going through some housekeeping with Justin Trudeau.