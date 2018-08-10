OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's closely following the situation in Fredericton after police say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in the New Brunswick town.

"Awful news coming out of Fredericton. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning's shooting," Trudeau tweeted Friday morning.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he’s "deeply concerned" about the shooting.

"With RCMP support, this developing situation is under investigation by Fredericton Police. Residents are encouraged to follow their direction. My thoughts are with the victims and their families at this difficult time," Goodale said on Twitter.

"All of Canada stands with the two brave Fredericton Police officers who lost their lives protecting their community today. Their families, friends and loved ones have our deepest condolences," he added.

Trudeau and Goodale both have press conferences later Friday and are expected to comment further.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant offered his condolences to the victims and their families.

"We are all shocked and saddened to learn this morning of the ongoing tragic incident in Fredericton," Gallant said on Twitter. "During this difficult time, our thoughts are also with the courageous women and men on the front lines working to keep us safe."

More to come…

