OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a formal apology on Thursday to Italian Canadians who were interned in this country during the Second World War, recognizing in the House of Commons address the wrongs done to these citizens by the federal government.

After Italy allied with Germany in 1940, 600 Italian-Canadians were interned in camps in this country, while approximately 31,000 others were declared “enemy aliens,” prompting mistreatment and discrimination including fingerprinting and having to regularly report to local registrars.

This saw parents taken from their homes, leaving families without income and children without fathers, and it’s a decision taken by the Canadian government that no one was held responsible for, said Trudeau last month when he announced the date for the apology.

“They were business owners, workers, and doctors. They were fathers, daughters, and friends,” Trudeau said. “They were taken away to Petawawa or to Fredericton, to Kananaskis or to Kingston. Once they arrived at a camp, there was no length of sentence. Sometimes, the internment lasted a few months. Sometimes, it lasted years. But the impacts, those lasted a lifetime.”

According to the government, the justice minister was given powers in 1939 to intern, seize property and limit the activities of Canadian residents who were born in countries that were at war with Canada, but no criminal charges were ever laid.

In 2018, the RCMP issued a statement of regret for their involvement in the internment, agreeing that the detention of these Italian Canadians was unjustified.

The apology for the harms caused and infringement on the civil rights and dignities of these Canadians has been long promised, and something that several Liberal MPs have advocated for.

Canada is home to more than 1.6 million Canadians of Italian origin, making it one of the largest Italian diasporas in the world.

