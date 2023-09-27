PM expected to speak amid calls to apologize over Speaker's Nazi invite

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak to reporters on Parliament Hill ahead of question period, amid calls for him to apologize on behalf of the country for outgoing House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

While Trudeau walked past reporters without stopping to take questions both on his way in and out of Wednesday's Liberal caucus meeting, he is expected to speak before media around 2 p.m. ET.

Trudeau's address will come just minutes before he heads in to question period, where it's his day of the week to field all of the questions, making it the first time he answers for the situation in the House since the controversy exploded.

Read more: Anthony Rota resigns amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament

Rota resigned Tuesday, the result of all-party pressure for him to do so after he invited 98-year-old Ukrainian veteran Yaroslav Hunka who fought in a volunteer unit under Nazi command to Parliament.

The recognition came during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address last Friday and has led to international embarrassment for the Canadian government.

And while some of the initial acrimony has calmed over the mistake for which Rota has taken full responsibility, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has continued to push for Trudeau to heed requests from Jewish advocacy groups for a personal apology and a probe to prevent a similarly sordid situation from occurring again.

"There's always someone else to blame when it comes to Justin Trudeau. But, here's the reality: responsibility and power go together. If he wants the power, he has to take the responsibility and come to the floor of the House of Commons today and apologize," Poilievre said. "The prime minister needs to let the world know that he takes responsibility for this colossal failure."

This is a developing story, check back for updates...