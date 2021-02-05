OTTAWA -- Seeking to reassure Canadians who are concerned or frustrated about the pace and scale of the national COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that people should not be worried about the “noise” surrounding the campaign, because the government remains on track to meet its targets.

“I hear it from all Canadians right now… They want to know when they can go back to everything they've done before... When the vaccines are going to come? That's why there's a lot of anxiety and there's a lot of noise going on right now,” Trudeau said during his Rideau Cottage address on Friday.

“I want to reassure Canadians: we are on track.”

The prime minister said that he’s recently spoken with Pfizer and Moderna and they have committed to sending their promised combined six million doses by the end of March, and still plan on sending 20 million doses over the spring.

“I speak almost every week with CEOs of these vaccine companies, and they have assured me that they will meet their obligations,” Trudeau said.

“We will get everyone vaccinated by September.”

