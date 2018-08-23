OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on the Conservative Party to "never again" do anything like the unsettling robocall that cited an MP's cancer diagnosis in an effort to pitch party memberships.

"We all have friends and family members who’ve struggled with cancer, and for any political party to bring that element into partisan politics, let's just say… I hope all Canadians regardless of political parties are better than that," Trudeau said, responding to the exclusive story from CTV News.

"I really hope that the party responsible for this responds appropriately and commits to never do anything like this again, even though this seems to be the second time they’ve done that," Trudeau said.

Shortly after Trudeau spoke, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel offered an apology to the Liberal MP Salma Zahid, who was the subject of the call to voters in her riding.

"I've served with her on immigration committee, I wish her the best. You know, going through cancer is such a difficult struggle, and whoever did that, I just think it’s ridiculous… on behalf of our party, a deep apology," Rempel told CTV News Channel.

In the automated call, a man identified himself as the vice president of the Conservative Party riding association in Scarborough Centre. He encouraged supporters to join the party, stating that the Liberal MP Salma Zahid was "very ill" and "there may be a need for a byelection."

In February, Zahid announced she was taking a medical leave to be treated for Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The call was made a month later.

The volunteer riding association vice president who voiced the March call, Chris Mellor, confirmed to CTV News that he was the one behind the March mass automated message, and said he didn’t regret sending it, citing election readiness.

He has been criticized by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who called it "completely unacceptable under any circumstances." The party also distanced themselves from the call, attributing it to a volunteer, who acted without authorization. Mellor is being removed from any roles with the party.

On Thursday, Trudeau called Zahid an "extraordinary" constituency MP and was glad to know her cancer was in remission. The entire federal cabinet, standing behind him, nodded in agreement.

Zahid has already been nominated to run again in the riding in 2019, and said dealing with this robocall has given her a renewed sense of determination to fight for re-election in 2019.

With files from CTV News’ Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor