PM appoints Indigenous scholar Margo Greenwood to the Senate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Indigenous scholar Margo Greenwood to the Senate, filling a vacancy in British Columbia.

Greenwood is of Cree ancestry, is an officer of the Order of Canada, and is a researcher and author with more than 30 years of experience in health fields, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

"Today, I welcome Dr. Margo Greenwood as Parliament’s newest independent senator. Dr. Greenwood’s academic expertise, commitment to health and education, and dedication to the well-being of Indigenous communities will make her a strong voice for British Columbians," Trudeau said in a statement. "I look forward to working with her, and with all senators."

More to come…