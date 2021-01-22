OTTAWA -- Facing the fallout from the sudden departure of Julie Payette as Canada’s governor general, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the phone with Queen Elizabeth II Friday morning, to inform her that Canada's Chief Justice Richard Wagner will oversee the role’s key constitutional powers until he vets a formal replacement.

It’s that vetting process for top-level appointments that the prime minister says will be looked at, to see how it can be improved to avoid future unprecedented departures.

“We are looking right now at processes that can be strengthened as we move forward, and we will have more to say on that as we make decisions,” Trudeau said, though he was noncommittal about what potential reforms are on the way.

Trudeau faced a series of questions from reporters on Friday during his first public appearance since the announcement of Payette’s resignation on Thursday, following reports of a "damaging" workplace harassment investigation.

Addressing Canadians from his Rideau Cottage residence, the prime minister said that everyone deserves a healthy and safe work environment, including the employees who work at Rideau Hall.

“Obviously the work that has been done by people working at Rideau Hall over the past years has always been exceptional. They've fulfilled important duties for Canadians, and as we saw, sometimes in very difficult situations. We want to thank them for their work and reassure them that we will continue to stand up for workplaces that are safe and secure everywhere in the government,” he said.

Asked about the responsibility he bears, the prime minister did not apologize for his choice, and offered few specifics on next steps.

Promising a formal replacement soon, Trudeau said the situation is one he takes very seriously.

On an interim basis, Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner is serving as the administrator of the powers the governor general holds, but the prime minister has said recommendations for a formal replacement will be sent to the Queen soon.

“Canadians need not be concerned about political or constitutional concerns on that level,” he said.

‘DAMAGING’ FINDINGS

Payette’s resignation came hours after sources told CTV News that an independent review initiated by the Privy Council Office into workplace harassment allegations against her was completed and that the details of the report were “damaging.”

Sources have told CTV News that Trudeau asked Payette to resign during a conversation on Wednesday, given the report’s findings. In the months prior, the prime minister defended the embattled Payette, saying she was an "excellent" representative for the Queen and he was not considering replacing her.

“Everyone has a right to a healthy and safe work environment, at all times and under all circumstances. It appears this was not always the case at the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General,” Payette said in a statement on Thursday, announcing her departure. “Tensions have arisen at Rideau Hall over the past few months and for that, I am sorry.”

President of the Queen's Privy Council Dominic LeBlanc said that there were “some very serious and concerning findings in that report with respect to the workplace,” adding that a version of the report will be made public, hopefully in the next few days, but some parts need to be redacted to protect the identities of employees who spoke “on a confidential basis.”

He said, after reading the report, Payette decided resigning “would be best for the institution for the country.”

CALLS FOR CONSULTATIONS ON NEXT PICK

Since Payette was sworn in as governor general in 2017, following a career as an astronaut and scientist, her tenure has been plagued by controversy from the outset. Trudeau did not use the pre-existing arms-length committee used by the previous Conservative government to recommend viceregal nominees.

He was questioned about his government’s failure in thoroughly looking to Payette’s past employment history, which has included allegations of similar improper workplace behaviour when she worked at the Montreal Science Centre and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Given the significance of a governor general during minority parliaments, the prime minister is facing calls from the Official Opposition to consult other parties before nominating a potential replacement.

“Considering the problems with his last appointment and the minority Parliament, the Prime Minister should consult opposition parties and re-establish the Vice-Regal Appointments Committee,” O’Toole said in a statement.

On Friday morning, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his main concern is for the workers at Rideau Hall, and said he understands the concerns some have about Payette receiving an annuity as a former governor general.

“What we should be doing is making sure we make the right decision in the first place. But anytime there is inappropriate conduct, particularly towards employees, we've got to take a really hard look at: is that behaviour being rewarded, or is it being discouraged? And what do our actions tell the employees? In this case there are some serious concerns that are being raised by this behaviour,” Singh said.

Trudeau was unspecific on whether he plans to include the opposition when choosing the next governor general, and whether changes to the annual payment will be made in this case.

“Obviously as we move forward we will reflect carefully on the way to best select a successor,” Trudeau said.

With files from CTV News’ Ben Cousins.