Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks, during his address to Parliament.

Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.

“We've been friends with you, Justin. But also I would like you to understand and I would like you to feel this. What we feel every day. We want to live and we want to be victorious,” Zelensky said, as the full House chamber sat in rapt attention.

“Can you imagine when you when you call your friends, your friendly nations and you ask: ‘Please close the sky. Close the airspace. Please stop the bombing. How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen?’ And they in return express their deep concerns about the situation,” Zelensky continued, referencing his request from NATO countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

So far, and likely going forward, Canada has resisted this request as have other allied countries because it would put them in a direct combat positon with Russia, shooting down their planes, likely triggering an escalated response from Putin’s forces.

During his 20-minute address, Zelensky called on Canada to continue its military and humanitarian response efforts, and sought to put Canadians in Ukrainian shoes, detailing the realities of Russia’s war.

Asking whether Canadians could imagine waking up to bombing in their city, or having their children ask what is going on, having to flee to bomb shelters with limited food, water or connectivity, Zelensky painted a grim picture of what the last 20 days have entailed in Ukraine.

“Dear Justin, can you imagine that every day you receive memorandums about the number of casualties, including among women and children?” Zelensky asked. “Can you imagine someone taking down your Canadian flags in Montreal or other Canadian cities?”

CANADIAN OFFICIALS RESPOND

Ahead of Zelensky’s address to Parliament, Canada announced it is imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the federal government says have “enabled and supported President Putin’s choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country.”

On his way in to the chamber for the address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the speech is an opportunity for Canadians to hear directly from the Ukrainian president about what's happening in his country and “demonstrate that across party lines, across the country, we stand with Ukraine.”

Trudeau, who extended the invitation to Zelensky to address Parliament, spoke ahead of Zelensky.

"Volodymyr, in the years I’ve known you, I’ve always thought of you as a champion for democracy. And now, democracies around the world are lucky to have you as our champion,” Trudeau said, prompting the first standing ovation of the event.

The prime minister extolled Zelensky’s courage as well as the courage of all Ukrainians who have taken up arms in defence of their homeland, and said that Canadians like to “root for the underdog.”

“You’re inspiring democracies and democratic leaders around the world to be more courageous, more united, and to fight harder for what we believe in. You remind us that friends are always stronger together,” Trudeau said, going on to note that despite this, Ukrainians are paying “incalculable” human costs.

“This illegal and unnecessary war is a grave mistake, and Putin must stop it now,” said the prime minister.

The special event has brought officials back to Ottawa during a scheduled break in the session. Dignitaries and other invited guests are present inside the viewing galleries and in seats on the floor of the House.

After his address, Speaker of the Senate George Furey, Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Green MP Elizabeth May were given the opportunity to briefly respond.

ZELENSKY SEIZES INTERNATIONAL ATTENTION

Zelensky is the third Ukrainian president to address Parliament, following his predecessor Petro Poroshenko’s 2014 address and Victor Yushchenko’s address in 2008.

In making the decision to remain in Ukraine as that country continues to defend itself amid a war prompted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky has garnered international accolades for his leadership in this moment.

Zelensky has been a well-known figure in Ukraine long before he stepped into politics at the age of 41. He was an actor and comedian for many years, and has even played a president on television during his time on the satirical show about politics “Servant of the People.”

In 2019, Zelensky swept to victory with more than 73 per cent of the vote as the country’s first Jewish leader. His anti-corruption platform and inexperience in the political field was seen as a welcome departure from established candidates.

He was born in Kryvyy Rih in southern Ukraine, where he grew up speaking Russian before attaining fluency in Ukrainian and English. Zelensky is married to first lady and former screenwriter Olena Zelenska. The couple have two children.

Zelensky is scheduled to speak to the United States Congress on Wednesday, and in recent weeks has addressed the British and Polish Parliaments.

What questions do you have about Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.

Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

With files from CTV News’ Alexandra Mae Jones