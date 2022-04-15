Pleas from small businesses for debt help pepper Freeland's post-budget tour

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland makes notes before speaking to the media after visiting a research and development facility in Calgary, Alta., April 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland makes notes before speaking to the media after visiting a research and development facility in Calgary, Alta., April 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.

OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Russia may be in default, Moody's says

Moody's said Russia may be in default because it tried to service its dollar bonds in rubles, which would be one of the starkest consequences to date of Moscow's exclusion from the Western financial system since President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

After losing warship, Russia says it will increase attacks on Kyiv

A day after Moscow suffered a stinging symbolic defeat with the loss of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Russia's Defence Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine's alleged military 'diversions on the Russian territory.'

Toddler dies in Gaza waiting for permit to get treatment

Jalal al-Masri and his wife spent eight years and their life savings on fertility treatments in order to have their daughter, Fatma. When she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in December, they waited another three months for an Israeli permit to take her for treatment outside the Gaza Strip. The permit never came. The 19-month-old died on March 25.

