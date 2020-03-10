OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that there are going to be "significant economic impacts" felt by Canada because of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking with reporters on the way to question period, Trudeau said that in response, the federal government will soon be announcing what financial assistance measures they'll be taking to aid Canadians impacted by COVID-19.

This compensation has been hinted by members of the federal cabinet for several days, without details on the specifics as questions continue to circulate on Parliament Hill about when the 2020 federal budget will be unveiled and what impact the still growing outbreak will have on Canada's bottom line.

The special cabinet committee Trudeau formed last week met in West Block on Tuesday. It’s likely both the financial and health aspects of COVID-19 were discussed.

Trudeau said that when it comes to additional health measures, the federal government plans to "continue to act in ways recommended by the top experts, by the top medical professionals," and align their plans with both provincial and international governments.

So far, the risk level of contracting COVID-19 in Canada remains low, though the number of cases continues to increase daily, with the first confirmed coronavirus death reported in British Columbia on Monday.

The prime minister faced an onslaught of questions about Canada's level of preparedness in light of the coronavirus "crisis," as the Conservatives are now calling it.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has sent a letter to the premiers asking them for their readiness plans.