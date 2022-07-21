Pierre Poilievre will skip Conservative party's third leadership debate

OTTAWA -

The campaign for Pierre Poilievre, the perceived front-runner in the federal Conservative leadership race, says he will not take part in a third debate the party plans to host next month.

Jenni Byrne, a senior member of his team, released a statement on Twitter after the party announced it would proceed with holding a third official leadership debate in early August.

Conservative party rules say it is mandatory for candidates to participate in official leadership debates, or else they face a fine.

Byrne's statement says Poilievre took part in the first two official debates, plus one put on by the Canada Strong and Free Network — an organization that promotes the conservative movement.

It also slams the English-language debate the party held in Edmonton in May, calling it an "embarrassment" because it featured sound effects and questions about the candidates' taste in music and television.

The statement says the party's planning of a third debate lands as the Poilievre campaign is working to get out the vote among Conservative members.

The Conservative Party of Canada has decided to hold a third debate in the contest to become its next leader.

Members of the leadership election organizing committee met Wednesday and decided to host another following a survey the party sent to members last week in which 24,000 responded, according to a party spokesman.

"The response was overwhelmingly in favour of a third debate," Yaroslav Baran said.

The event will take place next month, with more details on the timing expected later Thursday.

Under party rules, it is mandatory for leadership contestants to attend official debates or face a fine.

Candidates have already participated in two official debates, one in English in Edmonton and a second in French in Laval, Que.

Campaigns had been informed, however, that their candidates could be called back by the party to participate in a third in early August.

It will be held with voting already underway and completed ballots coming in. The event will also be without Patrick Brown, disqualified from the race this month over an allegation he may have breached federal election law, something he denies.

Results of the race will be announced Sept. 10 in Ottawa.

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest had been pressing the party to host a third debate, and fellow candidates Scott Aitchison and Roman Baberhad also expressed support.

The campaign of Leslyn Lewis said she would attend as required, and a spokesman for Pierre Poilievre, the race's perceived front-runner, has not yet responded as to his feelings about a third debate.

Poilievre recently skipped an unofficial debate, not organized by the party, while candidates were in Alberta for the Calgary Stampede.

He has been in Toronto as of late, announcing Thursday that a federal government led by him would approve runway expansion at the city's Billy Bishop airport, opening the door to jets flying in and out of downtown.

The move, Poilievre said in a statement, would increase competition in the skies and provide another option for passengers who use Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

The major airport has recently struggled with flight delays and cancellations as airlines adjust to higher passenger levels following quiet periods of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022