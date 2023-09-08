Pierre Poilievre to rally his party in headlining Conservative convention speech

A year after his decisive first-ballot leadership victory coming in as members' first choice in nearly every riding across the country, Pierre Poilievre will be delivering a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his "common sense" message beyond the base, to the broader public.

So far this weekend, buoyed by positive polling numbers and a growing list of prominent party members proclaiming he'll be Canada's next prime minister, party unity seems to be holding strong, even as some contentious issues are back on party members' priority lists.

Tonight, Poilievre will be angling to fire up the most faithful Conservatives in a similar way as he's sought to do during his "axe the tax" cross-Canada rallies this summer.

He will be joined in that effort by his wife Anaida Poilievre, who is expected to introduce her husband, as she's been doing as part of a massive advertising campaign appearing on voters' televisions and phone screens for the last month.

CTV News will be carrying Poilievre's speech to the Conservative caucus live across platforms, and will be providing live updates below, starting at 5:30 p.m. EDT.