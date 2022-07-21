Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The campaign for Pierre Poilievre, the perceived front-runner in the federal Conservative leadership race, announced Thursday he won't take part in the party's third debate planned for August, facing the consequence of a $50,000 fine.
Jenni Byrne, a senior member of Poilievre's team, released a scathing statement on Twitter explaining his decision after the party announced it would proceed with the debate in early August.
Conservative party rules say candidates must participate in official leadership debates or face an "automatic $50,000 penalty."
"Participation is mandatory and no substitution will be permitted," according to the rules.
Byrne's statement noted Poilievre took part in the first two official debatesin May, plus one put on by the Canada Strong and Free Network -- an organization that promotes the conservative movement.
It also slammed the English-language debate the party held in Edmonton in May because it featured sound effects and a series of questionsabout the candidates' taste in music and television.
"It was not the campaign's fault that the party's Edmonton debate was widely recognized as an embarrassment ... candidates were given ping-pong paddles to hold up when they wanted to speak. It was more of a game show than a debate," the statement read.
"And it happened despite strong cautions to the party about both the moderator and format -- all of which were ignored."
The debate was hosted by former veteran political journalist Tom Clark, who Poilievre's campaign criticized as a "Laurentian elite liberal media personality."
A request for comment from Clark has not yet been returned.
Party spokesman Yaroslav Baran said he understands "there are multiple views on the debates held to date," and highlighted how race rules say attendance is mandatory.
Byrne's statement said the party's plan for a third debate comes as the Poilievre campaign works to get out the vote among Conservative members.
Party members have until the beginning of September to return their ballots before the results are unveiled in Ottawa on Sept.10. Voting is already underway with most of the more than 670,000 ballots having been mailed to members.
"The sole objective of the campaign now is to get new members and existing members to fill out their ballots and submit them before the September deadline. Pierre will be on the road again, without interruption, to help make that happen," Poilievre'scampaign said.
The statement goes on to attack fellow leadership candidate Jean Charest's repeated calls for a third debate, saying the ex-Quebec premier couldn't draw the same crowd sizes as Poilievre during the phase of the race when candidates were selling memberships to supporters.
"That is why he wants another debate -- to use Pierre's popularity with members to bring out an audience he can't get on his own."
Besides Charest, candidates Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber had also expressed support for another debate.
The campaign of Leslyn Lewis had said she would attend as required.
Poilievre's decision to skip the debate means there will be not one, but two fewer candidates on the stage, given the recent disqualification of Patrick Brown over an allegation he may have breached federal elections laws.
Brown has denied that accusation.
The party says the decision to host a debate in August came after it surveyed members last week, with a majority of the 24,000 who responded expressing support for another debate.
The decision to proceed was made Wednesday night by the party's leadership election organizing committee.
Although officials and campaigns have just weeks to plan for the event, campaigns had been informed earlier in the race that their candidates could be called back for a debate in early August at the party's discretion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.
