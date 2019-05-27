OTTAWA – The two former ministers who were removed from the Liberal caucus at the tail end of the months-long SNC-Lavalin scandal will be unveiling what they have planned for their political futures today.

Former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould and former Treasury Board president Jane Philpott will hold separate but coordinated news conferences in a few hours.

Wilson-Raybould’s announcement will happen at 9 a.m. PST in her Vancouver-Granville, B.C. riding. Philpott plans to speak 30 minutes later at 12:30 EST, in her Markham-Stouffville Ont. riding.

Both have been sitting as Independent MPs since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removed them from the party they first ran and were elected under, more than a month into the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Trudeau announced their ouster at a nationally-televised meeting of his caucus. The prime minister said the move was made, citing the “will of caucus,” because the trust that Liberal MPs had with the two women had been “broken.”

Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet in February and then presented testimony and detailed evidence related to her allegation that she faced a months-long “sustained effort" by nearly a dozen senior PMO staff and government officials pressuring her to intervene in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, out of concern for jobs and Quebec political prospects. Philpott followed her out the cabinet room doors in March, saying that she had lost confidence in the government’s handling of the controversy.

Since being removed from the Liberal benches, both women have said they’ve been in talks with both the Green Party and NDP about potentially running under their banners in the coming fall federal election.

“I do not believe that my time in politics is done,” Wilson-Raybould told reporters in April after being joined by Philpott to deliver a joint keynote at the First Nations Provincial Justice Forum in Vancouver in April.

It is also possible that the two could be planning to run as independents, which would prove to be tougher campaigns to run and win, given the additional supports available to recognized parties in the Canadian electoral system.

Or, the two could have surveyed the current political landscape and decided to return to their pre-politics professional careers. Prior to her career in politics, Philpott was a family doctor and Wilson-Raybould was a Crown prosecutor and regional chief.