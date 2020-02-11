OTTAWA -- Former Liberal minister Jane Philpott has been named the next dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Queen's University and director of the School of Medicine.

The Kingston, Ont. university has schools of medicine, nursing, and rehabilitation therapy and includes nearly 3,000 faculty members and staff. She will be the first woman to hold this position at Queen's.

Philpott, a former family doctor and advocate for global health initiatives, held a handful of cabinet positions during her just-under-four years in government before she was ousted from the Liberal caucus amid the SNC-Lavalin scandal in 2019.

She ran for re-election in 2019 as an independent candidate but finished third behind a Conservative and the Liberal victor, former provincial health minister Helena Jaczek.

After the election she was named special health adviser to Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which includes 49 rural First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario.

Philpott says she is "honoured" to accept the role and looks forward to "serving the Queen’s community in upholding and strengthening its reputation for excellence.”

The university made headlines last week after students reportedly held a coronavirus-themed party where students dressed in surgical masks and decorated the walls with biohazard signs.

The new position begins on July 1.