OTTAWA – Independent MP Jane Philpott says that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke a law that governs Parliament when he expelled her and colleague Jody Wilson-Raybould from the Liberal caucus.

Philpott rose in the House of Commons on Tuesday morning on a question of privilege arguing that her rights as an MP have been breached. The pair were removed last week, with the backing of all the Liberal MPs, after both resigned from cabinet amid the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

In arguing her point Philpott referenced the Reform Act passed in the last Parliament, which amended the Parliament of Canada Act in the name of empowering MPs, including making it so her and Wilson-Raybould’s ouster from caucus would have required a vote.

She is arguing that because Trudeau made the decision to remove them without a vote, her rights have been violated.

Philpott wants House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan to rule on the matter, though it remains unclear whether that’s within his jurisdiction.

Wilson-Raybould told CTV News that she will not be rising on a point of privilege today.

More to come.