

Kristy Kirkup, The Canadian Press





Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott faced disbelief Monday from members of a northern Ontario reserve who came to Ottawa to urge the federal government to build a new, safe school for their community.

Philpott, who stood in scorching September sun to speak to about 30 students and other supporters, said children of Kashechewan First Nation -- a reserve located near James Bay -- "absolutely" have the right to a high-quality education.

"What I want to say to you kids today is that we hear you," said Philpott, flanked by Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould. "It is a fundamental human right."

As Philpott spoke, however, a number of people in the crowd yelled out words like "Action" and "Build the school."

The minister pressed on with her remarks, noting the Liberal government is committed to improving education for Indigenous students.

She also faced children holding up signs up with messages written in marker such as "We must feel safe" and "I want my little brothers to have a proper school to go to please."

"I tell you children today that I am going to work with you and with your chief and councillors to make sure you have the very best possible school to go to," Philpott said. "I know we have temporary arrangements for this year."

Philpott's office says the government is prepared to build a modular school -- which might later be moved -- as part of the community's request, an improvement over existing portables that mean students must endure frigid temperatures when moving between them.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde, who attended the Parliament Hill rally, said the heckling of the minister reflects a greater concern about Ottawa's level of action on some of its promises to Indigenous Peoples.

The community has waited a long time for a school, he added.

"I know there are some challenges with Kashechewan because they're actually physically moving the entire community from flood-prone land to some place that's dry," Bellegarde said in an interview.

"There's some challenges there so I think people are just demonstrating their frustration."

NDP MP Charlie Angus, who represents the riding encompassing Kashechewan, said that the 11 portables currently used for schooling in the community look like they belong in a prison camp.

He raised the issue in question period on Monday, telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Kashechewan students will "tell him that positive words isn't going to build them a school."

"It takes political will," Angus said.

"In their short life, they have seen endless broken promises from government. So now we have the promise of another Band-Aid."

Trudeau replied to Angus by saying the "road to reconciliation" with Indigenous Peoples is a long one but there are immediate steps the federal government can and must take.