OTTAWA -- The ongoing battle between opposition parties and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) for more information about the firing of two scientists at Canada’s highest security lab will come to a head on Monday afternoon.

PHAC president Iain Stewart has been summoned to show up at the bar in the House of Commons chamber to be personally admonished by the speaker over failing to turnover unredacted documents explaining why scientists Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were escorted out of Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory in July 2019 and then later fired by the body. Stewart has been ordered to produce the unredacted documents on Monday, but it remains to be seen whether he will.

Opposition parties joined forces last week to pass a Conservative-backed motion finding PHAC in contempt of Parliament.

Speaker Anthony Rota ruled that the Liberal government failed to comply with an order, passed by the Commons earlier this month, to produce the documents. As such, he said there's a prima facie case that it has breached MPs' privileges.

The Conservatives also want details as to whether the event is linked to the fact that four months prior to having their security clearances revoked, Qiu sent a shipment of Ebola and Henipah viruses to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in March 2019, the same lab that’s at the centre of a new probe launched by the U.S. to determine the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

The Liberals have suggested that instead of PHAC providing information to the special committee on Canada-China relations studying the issue, that details be shared with the top-secret National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarian (NSICOP) which the Conservatives yanked their members from in protest last week.

Calling a private citizen to be publicly shamed by the Commons hasn't happened since 1913, though two MPs were disciplined this way approximately 20 years ago for grabbing the ceremonial mace inside the Chamber during proceedings.

Stewart indicated to members of the House health committee on Friday that he is bound by law to protect national security and privacy rights, given the RCMP are currently investigating the situation.

“I am a career public servant and, as a career public servant, I am required to follow the law,” Stewart told the committee.

He said he’s following the advice he’s received from “legal and security experts” in the Justice department.

With a file from The Canadian Press & CTV News’ Rachel Aiello

More to come…