TORONTO -- Peter MacKay announced on social media on Saturday evening that he will not be making another bid for the Conservative Party leadership.

"I know that it takes an enormous commitment to take on the demands of leadership and I admire those who are willing to step forward and to serve our country in that fashion," he said in a Facebook post.

MacKay cited his desire to be around his family, as well as the large campaign debt accumulated from his unsuccessful campaign to become Conservative leader in 2020.

"I continue to pay my campaign debt from the 2020 leadership campaign, which resulted from unforeseen circumstances. And, as well, I'm very grateful to those who have continued to help me with that task and work towards clearing that debt," MacKay said.

MacKay held various cabinet positions during Stephen Harper's time as Prime Minister, including Minister of Justice, Minister of National Defence and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and served as a Nova Scotia MP until 2015.

Prior to that, he was the leader of the now-defunct Progressive Conservative Party of Canada until the party merged with Harper's Canadian Alliance and formed the Conservative Party of Canada.

Four Candidates are currently in the race to replace past leader Erin O'Toole, including Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre and former Quebec Premier Jean Charest.

Rookie MP and past leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis has also launched another campaign for the party's top job, as well as independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is also expected to launch his campaign on Sunday.

With files from The Canadian Press.