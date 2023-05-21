Personal attacks on David Johnston by Conservatives are 'unseemly,' minister says
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Conservatives’ personal attacks against former governor general David Johnston — who is set to reveal Tuesday whether he believes a public inquiry into foreign interference is necessary — are “unseemly.”
LeBlanc, who is also the minister responsible for overseeing democratic institutions, told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, in an interview airing Sunday, that Johnston is a “senior statesman in public affairs and public service and the law,” and Canadians should judge him for his report, rather than being “unduly agitated by (Conservative Leader Pierre) Poilievre's negativity.”
Johnston was appointed special rapporteur in March amid growing concerns about foreign interference in Canada, specifically as it relates to the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
When he was selected, opposition MPs were quick to question the decision. In particular, Johnston has been criticized for his close relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his involvement with the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, which has also been at the centre of foreign interference allegations in recent months.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has repeatedly questioned Johnston’s neutrality, while also criticizing the role of special rapporteur altogether.
“He is Justin Trudeau’s ski buddy, his cottage neighbor, his family friend, and a member of the Trudeau Foundation, which got $140,000 from Beijing,” Poilievre told reporters on Thursday. “He has a fake job and he's unable to do it impartially.”
LeBlanc said the focus should be on Johnston’s work and the recommendations he’s set to make.
“I think it's been unseemly the way that Conservatives have attacked Mr. Johnston personally,” he said. “This is somebody who's never played a partisan role whatsoever.”
But when pressed on the optics of tapping Johnston for the special rapporteur role, and whether LeBlanc understands the choice could get in the way of Canadians’ confidence in Johnston’s reports and recommendations, LeBlanc said he “hope(s) not.”
“It's convenient for Mr. Poilievre to destroy institutions, to damage reputations. He does that regularly. He can be accountable for that,” LeBlanc said. “We think that the vast majority of Canadians understand Mr. Johnston's integrity, his service to the country.”
“We stand by Mr. Johnston's record of non-partisan service to Canada in senior roles, including governor general, as appointed by Mr. Poilievre’s former boss, Stephen Harper,” he also said. “And Canadians will judge Mr. Johnston by the report that he brings out on Tuesday.”
Since Johnston was tasked with judging whether a public inquiry into foreign interference is necessary, concerns around the issue have grown.
Earlier this month, a Chinese diplomat was expelled from Canada for allegedly trying to threaten Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family in 2021. Both Chong and Trudeau said they first learned about the threats from the media, when it was reported by The Globe and Mail.
“Obviously, we've said that it was unacceptable that the minister responsible at the time and the prime minister weren't made aware,” LeBlanc said. “That is a failing of information flow in the government. We've corrected that.”
The Canadian Press reported this week that Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has issued a formal directive to Canada’s spy agency to disclose any foreign threats against parliamentarians and their families to the MP being targeted, and to the government.
LeBlanc wouldn’t say how many Chinese diplomats may have been involved in similar plots, or that are being investigated for interference attempts, but said “the government is aware of the extent of these activities, and the measures appropriate both to protect democratic institutions and the electoral system are in place.”
“I'm very confident that any gaps that existed a year or two ago have been entirely filled, and the situation is very much where it needs to be,” he also said.
Johnston is set to make his recommendation about a public inquiry this week, but his work will continue until October, with the goals of assessing the extent and impact of foreign interference in Canada’s elections, and reviewing the government’s response to foreign interference, among other objectives laid out in his mandate.
LeBlanc said while he doesn’t know what Johnston will recommend, the government is “committed to following (his) advice.”
With files from CTV’s Question Period senior producer Stephanie Ha
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
‘Bakhmut is only in our hearts’: Zelenskyy says destroyed Ukrainian city not occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen.
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
Poor air quality and extreme fire risk is expected throughout the long weekend, and officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.
Princess Anne offers praise as Canada's oldest military regiment marks anniversary
Canada's oldest continually serving cavalry regiment heard words of praise from a royal visitor today as part of festivities marking the southern New Brunswick unit's 175th anniversary.
Body type could give some athletes an advantage in certain climates, study shows
Is it possible for some athletes to perform better than others depending on the climate? A new study out of the United States is trying to answer this question using data from Ironman competitions.
Stepping into Spielberg's shoes, James Mangold takes Indiana Jones on one last adventure
When the lights came up after a screening on the Walt Disney lot of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' Steven Spielberg was incredulous. 'Damn!' he said. 'I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these!'
Italy's Meloni rejects criticism from Trudeau over LGBTQ2S+ rights at G7 Summit
Italy's far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni on Sunday rejected criticism from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit about her government's stance on LGBTQ+ rights.
Soccer stadium stampede in El Salvador leaves 12 dead
A stampede by fans at a quarterfinals soccer match in the Salvadoran league has left 12 people dead and injured dozens more, officials said early Sunday.
Vancouver photographer captures images of orcas ‘metres’ from his kayak
Liam Brennan had a once-in-a-lifetime experience while kayaking near the University of British Columbia last Wednesday.
Canadian comedian Russell Peters joins bid for Ottawa Senators ownership
The Neko Sparks Group is adding another celebrity to its roster as it seeks ownership of the Ottawa Senators. Canadian comedian Russell Peters announced on social media Saturday that he has joined up with Sparks's bid.
One dead, suspect at large following shooting in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a suspect after one person was killed Friday in Renfrew, Ont.
Deportation order over bogus college admission letter could set precedent: lawyers
An Edmonton woman is facing deportation from Canada this month after a college admission letter that secured her entry into the country five years ago turned out to be fake.
'The Star Dude': B.C. man building the world's largest pair of binoculars
Port Alberni's David Gibney has had stars in his eyes for decades, and is about to realize his life's ambition — creating what he claims is the world’s largest pair of binoculars.
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
‘Bakhmut is only in our hearts’: Zelenskyy says destroyed Ukrainian city not occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen.
G7 ends with Ukraine in focus as Zelenskyy meets world leaders and Russia claims disputed gains
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy huddled with some of his biggest backers as the Group of Seven summit closed in Hiroshima on Sunday, building momentum for his country's war effort even as Russia claimed a battlefield victory that was quickly disputed by Ukraine.
Biden: GOP must move off 'extreme' positions, no debt limit deal solely on its 'partisan terms'
President Joe Biden said Sunday that Republicans in the U.S. House must move off their 'extreme positions' on the now-stalled talks over raising America's debt limit and that there would be no agreement to avert a catastrophic default only on their terms.
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws
The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are 'openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals.'
Soccer stadium stampede in El Salvador leaves 12 dead
A stampede by fans at a quarterfinals soccer match in the Salvadoran league has left 12 people dead and injured dozens more, officials said early Sunday.
Mount Etna volcano erupts, raining ash on Catania, forcing shutdown of local airport
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, was erupting on Sunday, spewing ash on Catania, eastern Sicily's largest city, and forcing a shutdown of that city's airport.
Personal attacks on David Johnston by Conservatives are 'unseemly,' minister says
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Conservatives' personal attacks against former governor general David Johnston — who is set to reveal Tuesday whether he believes a public inquiry into foreign interference is necessary — are 'unseemly.'
Trudeau asserts continued support for Ukraine as G7 summit featuring Zelenskyy ends
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a forceful rebuke of Russia at the conclusion of the G7 Leaders' Summit, which was taken over by the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who hoped to shore up more support for his country.
G7 leaders warn China not to conduct 'interference' as Zelenskyy arrives at summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sunday morning in Hiroshima, as G7 leaders committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes.
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station
SpaceX's next private flight to the International Space Station awaited takeoff Sunday, weather and rocket permitting.
Boots on the ground, eyes in the sky: satellites increasingly used to fight wildfires
Eyes in the sky are becoming an increasingly important tool for boots on the ground when it comes to fighting wildfires, experts say, as data from a growing number of satellites give firefighters new tools to predict fire behaviour and analyze its consequences.
Mount Etna volcano erupts, raining ash on Catania, forcing shutdown of local airport
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, was erupting on Sunday, spewing ash on Catania, eastern Sicily's largest city, and forcing a shutdown of that city's airport.
Stepping into Spielberg's shoes, James Mangold takes Indiana Jones on one last adventure
When the lights came up after a screening on the Walt Disney lot of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' Steven Spielberg was incredulous. 'Damn!' he said. 'I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these!'
In Cannes, Scorsese and DiCaprio turn spotlight toward Osage Nation
It was well into the process of making 'Killers of the Flower Moon' that Martin Scorsese realized it wasn't a detective story. The shift, filmmakers said, was largely driven from collaboration with the Osage
Scorsese debuts 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Cannes to thunderous applause
Martin Scorsese unveiled "Killers of the Flower Moon" at Cannes on Saturday, debuting a sweeping American epic about greed and exploitation on the bloody plains of an Osage Nation reservation in 1920s Oklahoma.
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
Stepping up a feud with Washington over technology and security, China's government on Sunday told users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, Micron Technology Inc.
South Korean, German leaders agree to cooperate on supply chains, North Korea
The leaders of South Korea and Germany on Sunday pledged more cooperation in building stable industrial supply chains and addressing the challenges posed by nuclear-armed North Korea as they met in Seoul after flying in from the Group of Seven meetings in Japan.
'It makes us feel like we belong': Father of son with autism throws inclusive birthday bash
One year ago, Max Chen had just one classmate show up to his birthday party. David, his father, expressed his disappointment on social media. He never imagined the response it would generate.
Bride holds impromptu wedding outside hospital so dying dad can give her away
Many daughters dream of the day their dad will walk them down the aisle — but for Brittany Leroux, it started to seem like it wouldn’t be possible.
WATCH | A look back: Prince Harry married Meghan Markle five years ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married five years ago. Here's a look back, and a brief summary of what's happened since that day.
Soccer stadium stampede in El Salvador leaves 12 dead
A stampede by fans at a quarterfinals soccer match in the Salvadoran league has left 12 people dead and injured dozens more, officials said early Sunday.
Austin FC scores in injury time to defeat injury-ravaged Toronto FC 1-0
Substitute Gyasi Zardes scored in stoppage time to give Austin FC a 1-0 victory over injury-ravaged Toronto FC on Saturday in the first-ever meeting between the MLS clubs.
3-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray pulls out of clay-court French Open
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the clay-court French Open, organizers said Sunday.
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.