    • 'People in Gaza, they're victims too': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor

    U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is "literally non-stop communicating" with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.

    Kirby told CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos in an interview airing Sunday that the U.S. government is working with its counterparts to not only secure safe passage out of Gaza for those hoping to leave, but also so humanitarian and aid organizations can get supplies and care to Palestinians.

    "The United States believes that the Palestinian people in Gaza they're victims, too," Kirby said. "They didn't ask for this, and we are the largest contributor of humanitarian assistance to them. We mean to keep that going."

    Palestinians began moving out of northern Gaza on Friday after the Israeli military urged civilians to head south ahead of an expected ground invasion against Hamas, which has ruled the territory since 2007.

    But with approximately one million people, or about half of Gaza's population, potentially fleeing, the United Nations has warned that this sort of evacuation would be "calamitous."

    The weeklong war between Israel and Hamas has left thousands dead already. Hamas launched an unexpected attack from Gaza on Oct. 7, which killed more than 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians. The Israeli government says about 1,500 Hamas militants were killed during the fighting.

    Israel has since retaliated with repeated airstrikes in Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry said on Friday that about 1,800 people have been killed in the territory, more than half of them under the age of 18 or women.

    Gaza is currently sealed off from food, water and medical supplies, and is also under a power blackout. Israel and Egypt have also imposed a blockade on Gaza for 16 years.

    "We believe that everybody has a responsibility to do what we can do for the innocent Palestinian people of Gaza, who are being actually victimized very much by Hamas – hiding behind them, using them as human shields, using tunnels under their homes, and hospitals and schools as command bunkers. That's what terrorists do," Kirby said when asked whether Egypt has a moral responsibility to open its border.

    "We all have an obligation to do what we can to help the innocent people of Gaza, the innocent Palestinian people, who did not bring this upon themselves."

    During a press briefing on Friday, Julie Sunday, assistant deputy minister of Consular, Security and Emergency Management at Global Affairs Canada, said there may be an opportunity for people to leave Gaza on Saturday through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

    Officials said they are facing increasing challenges trying to communicate with Canadians in Gaza but are actively engaging with authorities to ensure Canadians, permanent residents and their family members can leave.

    With files from The Associated Press

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

    opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

    Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

