

Rachel Gilmore, CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA -- Canada's parliamentary budget watchdog says the Liberal government paid one of the highest possible price tags for the Trans Mountain pipeline – and that value decreases with every delay, bump to construction cost and change in risk profile.

That means the government could lose billions of dollars if construction doesn’t go ahead.

“It’s very likely that construction will be delayed and construction costs will increase and that these two factors will probably decrease the value of the pipeline and its expansion by a billion dollars,” Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux said in a new report out Thursday.

The government purchased the Trans Mountain Pipeline, the Trans Mountain Expansion Project and its related assets for $4.4 billion. The PBO’s analysis found the actual value of all those together is between $3.6 billion and $4.6 billion, meaning the government paid close to the highest possible price it could have paid for the pipeline, the project and all the trimmings.

The report revealed that with every one-year delay, the value of the government’s purchase drops by $700 million. It also discovered a 10 per cent increase in construction costs would reduce value by $450 million. On top of that, if the perceived risk of the project goes up and boosts the discount rate by 2 per cent, the government’s purchase would reduce in value by $1.3 billion.

If the project is never built, the value of the pipeline with no revenue generating capacity is between 1.8 billion and $2.8 billion, meaning a huge financial blow for the government.

“The worst case scenario is that the Trans Mountain expansion project doesn’t see the light of day, and then the value of the asset that the government has acquired is diminished significantly and the government could lose anywhere between $2-2.5 billion in that worst case scenario,” Giroux said.

It’s unlikely that construction will be completed by 2021, according to the PBO, meaning a reduction in value is extremely likely.

Giroux said a private company would probably not have gone ahead with the project.

“The fact that Kinder was keen to sell it to the government suggests that a private company would not have done that,” he said.

