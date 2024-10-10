Politics

    • PBO releases updated carbon price report after previous error sparked controversy

    Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux prepares to appear before the Senate Committee on Official Languages, in Ottawa, on Monday, June 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux prepares to appear before the Senate Committee on Official Languages, in Ottawa, on Monday, June 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Share

    The parliamentary budget officer says his updated report on the federal carbon price is largely consistent with his earlier findings, even after adjusting for a previous error.

    Yves Giroux says today's report still finds the vast majority of households get back more in rebates than they pay through the carbon price — but once broader economic effects are factored in, those gains are wiped out for most, except for some lower-income earners.

    The updated report, which looks only at the consumer carbon levy, comes after the office acknowledged it had also mistakenly included the economic impact of the big industrial carbon price in its 2022 and 2023 analyses.

    That admission earlier this year sparked controversy, with the federal Liberals admonishing the PBO for not more publicly acknowledging the error first recognized in a note posted to the the office's website.

    Giroux promised to update the report, but also maintained that he expected the results to be consistent with his previous findings, based on the government's own numbers.

    The findings do not reflect the expected costs of climate change to Canada's economy, or the economic benefits of acting to reduce emissions, such as with green technology investments.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News