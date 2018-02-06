

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Just under two weeks after serious allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled at former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown by two women, Brown is speaking up publicly, pledging "the truth will come out."

In a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon, Brown cited the #MeToo movement, saying while it "can be a tool to lift society and I applaud that effort", that "false allegations however undermine that good work."

The PC MPP resigned as leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives after a conference call with his fellow party members, after CTV News reported the exclusive and serious allegations.

In interviews, the women alleged inappropriate behavior by the rising political figure during his tenure as an elected official.

One was still in high school when she says Brown, a well-known Barrie politician, asked her to perform oral sex on him. The other, a university student who worked in his office when Brown was a federal Conservative MP, alleges Brown sexually assaulted her following an event she helped organize.

Brown denied the allegations, calling them "false and defamatory" through his lawyer. He vowed to remain an MPP and said he will return to work.

In the message posted on Twitter, Brown said he is grateful for the support he and his family have received.

Following Brown's resignation, the Ontario PC Party chose Vic Fedeli as interim leader and has begun the process to select a permanent replacement in March.