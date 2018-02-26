

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown has withdrawn from the leadership race that was initiated by his late January resignation.

According to a statement, Brown says there are three reasons why he has decided to withdraw his name: to “focus on holding CTV accountable,” “focus on policy,” and to protect his family and friends.

The statement was sent to the Ontario PC Party Executive Committee and the PC Ontario Leadership Election Organizing Committee from Brown saying he “can no longer stand as a candidate.”

Brown, 39, announced he was running to get his job back 10 days ago.

There had been conflicting reports circulating earlier Monday about Brown’s continued leadership intentions, with spokesperson Alise Mills calling reports that he was readying to leave the race “speculation” and then saying that Brown and his family have been “forced to endure attacks on their character, malicious gossip and threats.”

Since his resignation in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him by two women, as reported by CTV News on Jan. 24, he has been facing other allegations including financial mismanagement, as well as questions over inflated party membership numbers.

Brown, who now sits as an independent MP representing Simcoe North, has vigorously denied these allegations as false.

After launching his bid to win back the leadership at a campaign rally on Feb. 18, Brown has been making various campaign appearances and sharing on social media the support he has from some PC candidates.

His withdrawal comes on the day the provincial integrity commissioner confirmed he was investigating allegations about Brown, brought by PC MPP Randy Hillier, and days before what would have been his first debate of the current leadership race.

Brown formally served a notice of libel against CTV News on Feb. 26 alleging its Jan. 24 report was "false, malicious, irresponsible and defamatory."

CTV News stands by its reporting and will actively defend its journalism in court.

Full statement from CTV News:

CTV News has received a notice of libel. CTV News stands by its reporting and will actively defend its journalism in court.