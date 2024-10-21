Politics

    • Parliament returns amid partisan wrangling, rumblings about Trudeau's leadership

    OTTAWA -

    The House of Commons returns today from a week-long break, but it's unlikely to be business as usual.

    Members of Parliament are slated to resume debating a Conservative demand for documents about federal spending on green technology projects.

    The matter of privilege has all but paralyzed House business as the Liberals try to maintain a grip on an increasingly fractious minority Parliament.

    On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to face the most serious challenge to his leadership to date.

    Several media reports have detailed the plans of a group of Liberal MPs to confront Trudeau at the party's Wednesday caucus meeting over sagging poll numbers and gloomy electoral prospects.

    The precise strategy and breadth of the attempt to push Trudeau to resign remain unclear, though some MPs who spoke to The Canadian Press on background said the number of members involved is significant.

    Trudeau could sidestep both problems by taking the controversial step of proroguing Parliament, which would end the session and set the stage for a fresh throne speech.

    Some political watchers have mused the move would allow time for a Liberal leadership race if Trudeau were to step down.

    The prime minister also plans to soon shuffle his cabinet to replace four ministers who don't plan to run again in the next election.

    A general election is scheduled to be held in October next year, but could come sooner if the Liberals lose the confidence of the House.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

    -- With files from Laura Osman

