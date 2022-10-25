Parliament Hill language interpreter sent to hospital, union blames lax headset rules

OTTAWA -

A parliamentary interpreter was sent to the hospital during a Senate committee meeting last week.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek says she was "astonished" to learn that an interpreter had collapsed and was sent to hospital.

The Canadian Association of Professional Employees has blamed the incident on remote participants not following rules that state they need to use headsets.

Experts have testified to Parliament that the staff who translate meetings between English and French are getting injured because they are straining to hear some voices and are exposed to sudden noises.

Last week's incident happened as a witness testified while wearing earbuds with poor sound quality and there was a sudden moment of loud feedback.

So many interpreters have been placed on injury leave that the department has hired contract workers to make up for the staff shortages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.