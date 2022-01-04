Panel finds Canada's practice of reserving dairy quotas 'inconsistent' with USMCA
Chris Ryan walks dairy cow Ninja on Wellington Street as dairy farmers protest on Parliament Hill on Thursday, June 2, 2016 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
WASHINGTON -- Canada faces possible countermeasures if it fails to comply with the findings of a dispute panel that faulted it for reserving most of the in-quota quantity in its dairy tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) for the exclusive use of Canadian processors, a senior U.S. trade official said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said Washington had prevailed in the first dispute settlement panel ever brought under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA). The report found Canada's practice "inconsistent" with the trade deal.
The official said the United Sates expected Canada to resolve the issue by a deadline of Feb. 3 and its goal was not to impose retaliatory measures but it had the right to do so if Ottawa did not remove the restrictions.
