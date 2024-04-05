Panel considered public warning about interference in 2021 election, inquiry hears
A senior federal official says a panel of top bureaucrats considered warning the public about possible foreign interference in the last general election, but ultimately decided against it.
Allen Sutherland, who sat in on the panel's discussion, testified at an inquiry today about what he saw and heard during the 2021 election campaign.
The panel of bureaucrats learned about concerns of misinformation circulating on the social-media platform WeChat in Mandarin during the 2021 campaign.
Sutherland says the bureaucrats discussed whether a public warning was warranted in that case, and he compared it to an earlier situation involving a false news article that spread inflammatory misinformation about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019.
He says the fact the WeChat messages were in Mandarin meant it would likely only reach the Chinese diaspora, in contrast to the fake news article that was in English and had the potential to go viral nationally.
He says it was just one of the factors that led the panel to opt against a public warning in what was ultimately a nuanced judgement call.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.
DEVELOPING Earthquake centred near New York City possibly felt by 42 million people
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.
BREAKING Millions in funding coming for homebuilding innovation initiatives, Trudeau says
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White House
As Donald Trump seeks the presidency for a third time, he is being vigorously opposed by a vocal contingent of former officials who are stridently warning against his return to power and offering dire predictions for the country and the rule of law if his campaign succeeds.
Laundry pods recalled over risk of exposure to harmful chemicals
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
A senior U.K. lawmaker fell victim to a sexting scam. His colleagues are being urged to go to police
British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held 'compromising' material on him.
Mother of Canadian aid worker rejects Israel's explanation for his death
The mother of a Canadian Army veteran killed during an attack on humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip this week is rejecting Israel's explanation for what happened.
DEVELOPING
BREAKING
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Chinese-Canadian mogul says 'erroneous' high-level security leaks have made his life 'unlivable'
Chinese-Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian is demanding the RCMP find the source of national security leaks that used 'manufactured intelligence' and 'erroneous embellishment' to portray him and his company as potential conduits of foreign interference.
